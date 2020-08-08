Seventy-five years ago this week, Americans were dancing in the street, horns were blowing and sirens sounding all over the nation. The Japanese had surrendered and World War II was over.
President Harry Truman announced by radio on Aug. 14 that Japanese Emperor Hirohito had agreed to accept the Allied terms of surrender. Massive celebrations erupted nationwide. The official surrender came Sept. 2 aboard the USS Missouri battleship.
The surrender came after an atomic bomb was exploded over the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6. Three days later, another nuclear device destroyed the city of Nagasaki. Truman warned the Japanese that more bombs would be dropped until the emperor surrendered. Actually, the United States had used the only two nuclear weapons in its arsenal and completion of additional bombs would have taken several months. However, the bluff was enough to end the war.
The History Channel recently aired a documentary on Hiroshima, showing graphic photographs of the damage, some of which had never before been shown. Within five years of Hiroshima, the Soviet Union and other nations had the bomb and the Cold War began. World leaders were concerned that the atomic bomb never be used again. The United Nations was formed to help resolve international conflicts without war.
After Franklin Roosevelt died suddenly on April 12, 1945 at his Little White House in Georgia, Truman was immediately sworn into office. He had no knowledge of the atomic bomb because Roosevelt had never briefed him on the subject. By that time, Japan was esentially defeated, but Allied troops faced the possibility of losses in the hundreds of thousands if they had to invade the Japanese home islands.
Truman later said he made the decision to use the atomic bomb because he could never have faced all the mothers who would have lost their sons in the Japanese invasion. He said he couldn’t have forgiven himself if he had a way to end the war quickly, but failed to use it.
Fortunately, no nation has ever used a nuclear weapon again, and it’s a universal hope that none will ever be used.
Fascism was the philosophy that brought nations to the world war. It had its basis in German Chancellor Adolf Hitler, who claimed he alone had the key to his country’s destiny.
Hitler relied on peoples’ fears of immigrants and races different from the German Arians. He told his people he would make Germany great again. He focused their contempt on the Jewish refugees, who he used as scapegoats for his country’s problems. He stoked rising fears of communism and promoted his Nazism as the only means to combat it.
Germany formed a pact with Japan and Italy and the three nataions were known as the Axis powers. They all had the goal of global domination and all promoted racism in their means to that goal.
Every Aug. 6, the city of Hiroshima holds a peace ceremony to pray for lasting world peace. They release doves and float candles in the river near the bridge where the bomb fell. As we recall that time, 75 years ago, when the war ended, we should never forget those American members of “The Greatest Generation,” many who gave their lives in World War II to ensure our freedom.
