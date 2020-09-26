It’s almost October and time for the “October Surprise.”
The term refers to a revelation in the final month before a presidential election which could affect the outcome. It dates back to 1968 when it was rumored President Lyndon Johnson was going to announce a last-minute Vietnam peace agreement to throw the election to Hubert Humphrey, the Democratic candidate and Johnson’s vice president.
Since then, voters begin anticipating a surprise announcement in the presidential campaign, especially from the candidate who is lagging in the polls. In 2016, Democrats seized upon the emergence of a 2005 video recording in which Republican candidate Donald Trump is heard making obscene remarks about women. During the same October, the FBI announced a new inquiry into the emails of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
With October only a few days away, the speculations about an October surprise are flying. The possibility of a Democratic October surprise is generally being downplayed. After all, during the past few months, numerous surprises have come out in the form of books from a Trump family member and several former Trump staffers. None seems to have had much impact on the Trump cult members. Their blind faith in their Great Orange Genius was summarized in 2016 by Trump himself when he said (paraphrased), “I could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and my supporters would still be with me.”
It’s very simple why Trump supporters cannot be taken in by an October surprise. No matter what is alleged, they simply borrow their master’s charge, “fake news.” As somebody once observed, “If Trump supporters could be influenced by facts and truth, they wouldn’t be Trump supporters.”
However, Republicans know the Democratic Party is comprised of people of reason, so they’re hoping they can manufacture some surprise which might sway even a small number of Democratic voters. So far, their charges of Biden senility, urban rioting, and radical left-wing socialism don’t seem to be influencing the polls. So it’s likely we can expect an October surprise from Trump’s band of merry pranksters.
One likely speculated surprise has been the bogus Trump-Barr conspiracy investigation into former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Biden. The Republicans have claimed Democrats spied on Trump during the 2016 campaign. The latest word is that investigation has not turned up anything of significance and will likely die with a whimper.
My prediction for Trump’s October surprise is an announcement of a COVID-19 vaccine a few days before the election. Trump will try to paint the vaccine as a cure for the deadly virus to cover up his lack of leadership in fighting the pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans.
If Trump is true to form, he will stage a Rose Garden scene, where he will receive the first virus injection in his arm. Of course, the public will never know if it’s really a vaccine or just a Vitamin B12 shot. The message will be the same, “ This disease will be over in a few days, everybody can quit wearing masks and socially distancing and the economy is going to come roaring back.”
His trick will likely fail because Americans have learned long ago to see through his staged photo ops. Remember his holding up a Bible in front of the church?
With that likely failure, Trump is also preparing a “November surprise,” which will be to challenge the election results if he loses. Be prepared for more craziness from the White House.
Winston Jones is a retired journalist living in Carrollton.
