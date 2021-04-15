I was watching a TV commercial a few days ago featuring the late-great Buddy Holly’s song “Take Your Time.” It got me thinking about how our society has become so time conscious, with people regularly checking the time regardless of what they’re doing.
I plead guilty to being a person who wears his watch 24 hours a day, sometimes seeing what time it is even if it doesn’t matter. Being retired, with no deadlines or work schedules, it still somehow seems comforting to know I have the time no further away than my left wrist.
Years ago, I grew up in a family of watchmakers with my grandfather and two uncles being in the jewelry and watch business. They sold mostly Hamilton, Bulova and Longines brands. Nobody in my Appalachian town could afford a Rolex. They often belittled the popular cheap watch of that day, Timex, as a “piece of junk.”
When the electronic watches came on the market in the 1960s, I spent $129 on a new Bulova Accutron watch. That was a lot of money in those days, at least for me it was. The watch had an open face, so you could see all the gears and workings inside the case. It was always a good conversation starter when someone caught a glance at it on my wrist.
Today, I wear a $10 bargain store quartz watch, which keeps as good time as my old Accutron or the best Rolex. I even set the time by my atomic clock at home. There’s really nothing atomic about it. It gets updated regularly on the correct time by a radio signal from the National Bureau of Standards station in Colorado.
However, hearing that TV commercial about saving time, I got to wondering about how it became so critical for people to know the exact time.
Keeping track of the time dates way back to prehistoric times with Roman sundials. Even into early rural American days, the main thing you had to know was approximately when the sun would rise and how much time you had in the day to complete your outdoor chores.
Exact time became a critical factor only in the 1800s when trains became the main means of passenger transportation. Trains had to follow close schedules and train crewmen had to be sure all their watches were standardized on the same time.
It wasn’t until the 1880s that our country set up the four times zones — Eastern, Central, Mountain and Pacific. They were part of an international system that started with the zero longitude in Greenwich, England. Before standard time zones, some towns might observe one time, while the town next door was an hour ealier. Time zone lines let the trainmen know the exact time by their geographic spot on the U.S. map.
Daylight saving time is another interesting topic which always gets cussed and discussed both in early March, as daylight time starts, and later in early November, when it goes back to standard time. For a few days, at both changes, most people get tired, grumpy and out of sorts, as the change messes with the body’s natural circadian rhythm.
Some states are now talking legislation to stick with one time or other throughout the year. I’m all for leaving
it on daylight saving time all year.
The origins of daylight saving time is also interesting, with some people claiming it dates back to Ben Franklin. It really got a boost in the U.S. during World War II when factory workers had Freedom Gardens, and daylight time (usually called “War Time” in those days) gave workers an extra hour before darkness to tend their crops.
As I mentioned
earlier, retirement brings a lot of relief
from time concerns. While I glance at my clock often for no reason, my usual occupation with time
is only to turn on the
TV for the evening news, to ensure being on time for occasional appointments and making sure to tune
in the Braves game before the first pitch.
