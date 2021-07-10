Amid all the depressing news of disasters, political fighting and sports figures, interesting stories are being reported about UFOs (unidentified flying objects).
Several recent sightings, along with videos, have appeared. Hopefully, the government will release some interesting reports about what’s going on, or maybe it’s classified information. One recent report found no evidence UFOs are from alien cultures.
UFO sightings started in the late 1940s, just after the end of World War II. Many U.,S. observers then thought they might be experimental aircraft, likely from Russia. It was the era of the Communist scare and jet airplane development, so that seemed to be a likely conclusion. They were called “flying saucers” since most sightings were of round, flat aircraft.
During the 1940s and 1950s, many fighter pilots began observing strange flying objects, so the Air Force launched Operation Blue Book to collect all reports of flying saucers.
One of the most popular sightings was in 1947 in Roswell, New Mexico, when a farmer found strange crash debris in his pasture. The Air Force claimed it was a crashed weather balloon, but many people still believe the government captured alien creatures and their spacecraft and continue to hold them in an undisclosed hangar.
During the 1950s, flying saucers also became part of the popular culture. Movies, included “Earth vs. the Flying Saucers” (1956), “Invaders From Mars,” (1953) and “The Thing From Another World” (1951).
My favorite UFO movie was “Mars Attacks!,” a film that came much later, in 1996. In that movie, numerous Martian spacecraft invade the earth, but insist they come in peace. However, they begin killing off top national leaders and a war breaks out. Fortunately, the U.S. finds a secret weapon which destroys the aliens. When a song, “Indian Love Call,” by country singer Slim Whitman is played, the aliens’ heads explode.
Comic phonograph records were also released, many by a group called Buchanan and Goodman. The records featured imaginary encounters with alien spacemen, with the dialogue taken from lines in popular songs.
Through the years, many famous people have reported UFO sightings.
Several UFO sightings were reported in 1997, near Phoenix, Arizona. Actor Kurt Russell was piloting a plane near the Phoenix airport when he saw six lighted, strange craft, flying in a V-formation. He reported the sighting, which was seen by many other area people.
Even former President Jimmy Carter filed a UFO sighting report in 1969. Carter was a Georgia gubernatorial candidate at the time and was standing outside with several people before a Leary, Georgia, Lions Club speech. Carter and the other observers described the object as being round and having bright lights, which changed color from blue, to red, to white. It hovered silently near a stand of trees, then rapidly zipped out of sight.
According to a recent Gallup Poll, one-third of Americans believe UFOs are some sort of alien spacecraft, while about 60% believe UFOs are natural phenomena. About 7% are unsure what they are. However, about 75% believe some form of life exists elsewhere in the universe.
I’m keeping an open mind about UFOs. I’m sure some are natural aircraft, onto which people project supernatural features. It’s similar to what happens when people look at puffy clouds in the sky and project all sorts of interpretations on what objects they see.
However, I’m open to the idea that people from other solar systems may have the means to travel to our planet. I’m not sure how they are able to overcome the light-years it would take to cover the distances. Maybe they have learned time travel.
Whatever the explanation, I’m interested in what government agencies will report, or will they do a coverup. Stay tuned!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.