I was recently reading one of the social media posts where people ask “yes” and “no” questions on various subjects. This one was, “Do you plan to take the COVID-19 vaccine?” I was surprised to see how many posters answered “no,” especially since so many seem to be scrambling to find clinics with the shots. I’ve taken my first shot and am eagerly awaiting my second dose.
What really puzzled me were all the conspiracy theories people used to justify their rejection of the vaccine. The crazy conspiracy theories range from total disbelief in the virus itself to wacko ideas that the government is going to inject computer chips in their arms that will let authorities track them and read their minds.
Conspiracy theories have been around for years. John F. Kennedy assassination conspiracy theories have abounded for more than a half century. However, the belief in oddball conspiracy theories now seems to be at pandemic level. What is so unusual about the current rash of theories is most are political and seem to be a cornerstone of the Republican party.
It was about a year ago that reports of the new coronavirus were in the news. It was already spreading in other countries, and it would seem our country would have been frantically making plans for fighting it.
However, our Republican president was telling us it was a “hoax” created by the news media. Later, he would say it was only a few cases and was no concern. Then there were several cases, but it would all be gone by Easter.
Well, here we are a year later with more than 25 million cases in the U.S. and more than 400,000 deaths. Fortunately, we have two approved vaccines on the market, but authorities are struggling to get doses to people who want them.
Since COVID-19 is caused by a novel (new) virus, it was natural it would cause a lot of disease and death as scientists worked to find how it spreads and what can slow it down. However, the toll has been far higher than it should be because so many conspiracy theories, lies and misinformation have been spread.
Medical experts tell us simply wearing masks can significantly cut the spread, yet people still have not fully adapted to mask wearing. I’m always amazed when I make one of my few retail stores visits how many shoppers are still going maskless. I suspect many of them have bought into the theories that masks do no good, maybe spread disease or are part of a world plan to take away our freedoms.
It seems some people actually believe the COVID-19 virus was created in a Chinese lab by a number of U.S. and world leaders in an effort to stop people from gathering in groups, ruin the economy and take away their freedoms. Others argue the virus dangers are exaggerated by the news media.
Social scientists say many find it easier to believe simple conspiracy theories than the truth, which can often be complex and complicated. It’s puzzling to me how people who are otherwise intelligent and logical can buy into ludicrous conspiracy theories.
We saw a perfect example of that when thousands of otherwise rational Americans, believing the big lie and all the theories that the Presidential election was stolen from Trump, stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, resulting in the loss of five lives and mass destruction of public property.
Hopefully, enough people will put aside their conspiracy theories, take advantage of the vaccines and bring our country back to some kind of normalcy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.