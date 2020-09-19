Things have changed a lot in the past half-century. It’s now been 46 years since President Richard Nixon resigned his office to avoid impeachment and conviction on a number of charges, including obstruction of justice and abuse of power.
The “smoking gun” of the Nixon downfall was the Aug. 5, 1974 release of a tape recording of a 1972 conversation between Nixon and his Chief of Staff H. R. Haldeman. The two men discussed how they would cover up the burglary at the Watergate Democratic Party headquarters. Previously, Nixon had denied the coverup, but the recording made it clear he had been lying to his own party and the nation. It answered the question that had been posed sometime earlier by Sen. Howard Baker (R-Tennessee) on the Watergate Committee, “What did the president know and when did he know it?”
The tide turned immediately against Nixon after the tape was released. Ten members of the House Judiciary Committee, who had voted against articles of impeachment, announced they would support impeachment when it came before the full House.
On the night of Aug. 7, a delegation of Republican leaders, headed by Sen. Barry Goldwater, met with Nixon in the Oval Office to tell the president that his support in Congress was gone. The group told Nixon that an impeachment resolution would easily pass the House and the Senate would vote to convict. The next day, Nixon did the honorable thing and announced his immediate resignation.
One interesting fact is Nixon was in the second year of his second term, after winning reelection by one of the largest landslides in U.S. history. Public opinion turned that fast.
Now, fast forward to the current year 2020. The public hears a recording of U.S. President Donald Trump, admitting to famed Watergate reporter Bob Woodward that he knew of the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic, but purposely downplayed it to the American people to “avoid panic.”
However, unlike the Watergate tapes, the Woodward tapes caused no huge outcry from Republicans. On the contrary, the only Republican voices heard were making excuses and finding ways to spin the revealed information in Trump’s favor. The Republicans no longer have an elder statesman of Goldwater’s moral character.
A lot of things are different now than they were in 1974. Back then, there were no 24-hour news channels mixing opinion and wild conspiracy theories into their reporting. When news anchor Walter Cronkite declared at the end of his newscast, “And that’s the way it is,” most viewers accepted his word.
Nixon also didn’t have a cult following. His supporters backed him, but they were willing to listen to facts and change their minds if facts proved them wrong. It was a pre-Rev. Jim Jones era, when people weren’t brainwashed into an alternate reality. They could accept truths, even when they hurt.
Nixon was correct about one thing — Watergate was just a second-rate burglary. Nixon abused the power of his office and brought about his downfall over a situation that caused no death or physical harm to anybody involved. It was a stupid, bumbling attempt to steal the opposing party’s secrets.
On the other hand, the coverup of the COVID-19 pandemic and the failure to take early positive actions may have cost thousands of lives. At the time this is being written, the U.S. death toll is nearing 200,000. To be fair, the virus was new and mistakes were made all around, as scientists tried to gain an understanding. There would have been numerous deaths, even if the response had been perfect. Nevertheless, I’m sure things could have been better.
And where is our modern-day Barry Goldwater, now that we need him so badly?
Winston Jones is a retired journalist living in Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.