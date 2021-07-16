At the recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), a noted anti-vaxxer, Alex Berenson, announced to the crowd that the government has failed to meet its goal of getting 90% of the population vaccinated against COVID-19. The audience erupted into resounding applause.
Think of that, folks. A group, composed of Republican party conservatives, applauded and cheered when it was announced a proven, life-saving measure against the pandemic was not as successful as planned. (Actually, the goal was 70% of the population getting at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4.)
For the record, Berenson is a former New York Times reporter with bachelors degrees in history and economics. He has no medical or healthcare degree, yet he blames the vaccine for spikes in severe illness, claims the vaccine is suppressing the immune system and has continuously implied that side effects from the vaccine are worse than the disease.
The U.S. is currently seeing another spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Of these new cases, 99.7% are among people who have not been vaccinated.
The new Delta variant of the virus is now accounting for 52% of new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The current COVID-19 vaccines, so far, seem to be effective against this new variant; however, there’s concern among health officials that pools of unvaccinated people could cause huge new disease outbreaks and perhaps create variants which the vaccine might not have effectiveness,
Thus, these anti-vaxxer nuts are endangering the entire population.
According to a recent CBS news story, about 30% of the U.S. population is against taking the vaccine. Among Republican Party members, about 40%(almost one-half) say they will not take the vaccine.
Just think about that! The Republican Party has now become the party of lies and death, with nearly half its members being against a vaccine, which is more than 90% effective. That compares favorably with annual flu vaccines, which are usually only about 50%t effective.
The Republican craziness is spreading across the country. In Tennessee, the GOP-controlled government has halted promotion of all vaccines for school children. Meanwhile, health experts fear a returning school population next month could cause another huge surge in COVID-19 cases.
In Missouri, Republican Gov. Mike Parson has said government door-to-door vaccine workers will not be welcome. (Actually, the proposed door-to-door workers would be volunteers.) Less than half the Missouri adult population has been vaccinated.
The two Republican crazies of the House of Representatives, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, have actually compared the door-to-door vaccine campaign to Nazi atrocities.
An anti-vaccine social media post making the rounds, declares, “It’s not the government’s job to protect my health. It’s the government’s job to protect my rights.”
Those of you, like myself, who are old enough to remember the polio vaccine, can you recall any such nonsense circulating back then? Absolutely not!
What I remember is almost the entire population of my small hometown, lining up one Sunday afternoon at the high school gymnasium to receive the free polio vaccine. I heard no comments about it being against anybody’s rights. People back then listened to health experts, not nutty conspiracy-theorist politicians spreading lies.
If the Republicans of that day had been like the current Republican Party, we’d still have polio running rampant in the summer, crippling children by the thousands.
Sometimes I wish scientists would develop a vaccine against stupidity, but guess what? The people who needed most wouldn’t take it.
