President Harry Truman once said, “If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.”
It seems Trump never took Truman’s advice. He never had a dog in the White House. And in defiance of Truman’s motto, “The buck stops here,” Trump’s motto was, “Blame any mistakes on others and take credit for any successes.”
Recently, I posted on Facebook that it’ll be nice to have a family with dogs in the White House. A Trumper asked what having a dog has to do with anything and pointed out the dogs likely have caretakers who take care of the animals’ daily needs.
I’m sure there’s plenty of employees around who will handle the day-to-day care of the First Pets, but they nevertheless will serve as companions to the president.
The Bidens have two German shepherds, Champ and Major. Champ, 12, is the elder dog, and Major, 2, has been reported to be the first shelter dog to live in the White House. Major was adopted just a few months before Biden announced his run for the presidency. However, some media have disputed the rescue claim, pointing out that President Lyndon Johnson’s daughter once found a rescue terrier mix, Yuki, along the roadside and gave it to her father.
Jennifer B. Pickens, who wrote a book “Pets at the White House,” said that pets are another way people can relate to their presidents. It makes the commander-in-chief seem more like an ordinary person and not someone living in an ivory tower.
President Franklin Roosevelt, who led the nation through both the Great Depression and World War II, took his Scottish terrier, Fala, with him on most of his travels. Fala created a national stir when a Republican House member charged that a Navy destroyer had been sent to the Aleutians, near Alaska, to retrieve Fala, who had been left behind there after a presidential visit, costing the nation thousands of dollars.
Roosevelt denied the claim, and in a later radio speech, said, “These Republican leaders have not been content to make personal attacks upon me, or my wife and my sons, they now include my little dog Fala.”
Roosevelt added that unlike other members of his family, Fala resented that.
After being accused of election fund wrongdoing, Vice-Presidential candidate Richard Nixon, said he intended to keep one gift, a black-and-white dog his children named Checkers.
President Lyndon Johnson once caused an international uproar when he picked up his pet beagle, Him, by its ears to pose for a photograph.
In 2012, when Sen. Mitt Romney was the Republican candidate for president, he was criticized when a 1983 photo was uncovered showing the Romney family going on vacation with their Irish setter, Seamus, in a cartop carrier.
In his 2008 victory speech, newly-elected President Barack Obama announced he would fufill a promise to his two daughters to allow them to have a White House dog. They had to choose a hypoallergenic breed, so they were given a Portuguese water dog, named Bo, by Sen. Edward Kennedy. The name “Bo” came from the president’s fondness for rhythm and blues musician, Bo Diddley.
So when the Bidens move into their new home on Jan. 20, they will bring along their two dogs. Of course, the dogs don’t have great prominence in current concerns, which include a pandemic, a recession and deep partisan unrest. However, Champ and Major will be a reminder that the First Family share some traits with families everywhere.
