When I was a student, many years ago, our study of history mainly revolved around memorizing dates.
“In fourteen hundred and ninety-two, Columbus sailed the ocean blue.”
Of course, we learned that the War of 1812, began in, wouldn’t you know, 1812. We also learned about the 1918 flu pandemic, 1929 stock market crash and the date that will live in infamy, Dec. 7, 1941.
Fortunately, I think history instruction has matured over the years and more emphasis is now put on events and actions and the era in which things occurred, rather than specific years or dates.
However, I can’t help but wonder, many years from now, when all of us are long gone, what will history students think when they study the year 2020?
For the mundane, the Pentagon in April released a video of a UFO, calling it an “unidentified aerial phenomena.” By that time, America was already into the COVID-19 pandemic and not many people noticed.
After that, we had reports of murder hornets. The giant hornets from Asia were reported to be in the northwest U.S. In November, scientists uncovered and destroyed a murder hornet nest in Washington state. The nest had more than 70 queens, and had they escaped, they could have spawned thousands of the deadly insects.
The giant Asian hornet, if allowed to multiply, could destroy the honeybee industry. The hornets go into bee hives and rip the heads off all the bees. The hornets are also dangerous to people. Their long stingers can pierce most beekeeper protective gear and up to 50 people die from their stings each year in Japan.
The biggest story of 2020 has been the COVID-19 pandemic, which as of the date I’m writing this, has infected more than 15 million people in the U.S. and has caused more than 286,000 deaths.
However, the strangest story of all is the fact, that despite warnings from health officials and urgings to take protective actions, many Americans still refuse to wear masks in public places or observe safe distances. Some still think the pandemic is a hoax and some kind of government invasion of their privacy rights.
The largest purveyor of false information on the virus has come from Donald Trump. He first insisted it was all a media hoax, then said only a few people were infected and falsely insisted it would “just disappear.” He told people they would return to church by Easter. None of that ever happened and the rising toll forced businesses to close and people to stay home, bringing a huge rise in unemployment and economic collapse.
As the year nears an end, the good news is a vaccine is already in production. Shots are already being given in England and are expected to start here soon. Maybe by this time next year, enough people will be immunized and life can return to normal.
Strangest of all this year’s events was the presidential election, won by Joe Biden over Trump, by an electoral vote of 306-232 and a popular vote margin of more than 7 million votes. Yet, Trump’s infantile ego will not let him admit defeat. So here we are, about a month away from inauguration, with Trump still insisting he won and charging massive election fraud. He has filed about 50 frivolous lawsuits, losing them all, and paid for numerous vote recounts, changing only a handful of votes.
However, the craziest thing of all is that millions of members of the Trump cult believe the notorious liar is telling the truth and that states should disregard the peoples’ vote and appoint Trump electors. Meanwhile, the spineless Republican elected officials play along with Trump’s fantasy.
Hopefully, 2021 will be a better year and Trump and his alternate reality will disappear after Jan. 20.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
