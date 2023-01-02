In the 1930s, President Herbert Hoover’s second-in-command was Vice President Charles Curtis, who had once been a powerful Senator. A magazine article about Vice President Curtis is credited with coining a phrase that has endured for almost a hundred years: “It’s lonely at the top.” According to the Outlook and Independent magazine, “Vice-President Curtis has discovered that it is always lonely at the top. His old poker and racetrack pals have fallen away since he became Vice-President. Now he must press his pants and polish his shoes.” Evidently, that was a turn-off for his poker and racetrack friends.

Still, other successful types have found solace when they hit the big time. Actor Aldo Ray, upon celebrating a major award said, “Yes, it’s lonely at the top. But to be honest, the view is good.”

