Last week we examined the first three habits from Steven Covey’s book "The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People." These three habits moved us from living a life of dependence to one of independence, but much of our success can be attributed to the relationships in our lives. By adopting the next three habits, we can begin to establish interdependent relationships that further increase our effectiveness.
Habit 4: Think Win-Win
Instead of viewing the world through a paradigm of competition where we advance at the sake of others (Win-Lose), we should seek agreements and relationships that are mutually beneficial (Win-Win). In interdependent situations, a Win-Win paradigm is the only real alternative.
Unfortunately, a solution that benefits both sides can’t always be found. When this is the case in a high-trust relationship, a “Win-Win or No Deal” paradigm, which states that a deal won’t be made if a solution that benefits both sides can’t be found, may be employed. By clarifying upfront that this is an option, we are liberated from the need to manipulate people and push our own agenda.
Win-Win paradigms always balance courage (“I win, you lose”) and consideration (“I lose, you win”). "To go for Win-Win,” Covey writes, “you not only have to be nice, you have to be courageous."
Habit 5: Seek first to understand, then to be understood
Of the seven habits, I think this one is the most difficult for us to employ. Habit 5 says that we must seek first to understand, then to be understood. But in order to seek to understand, we must learn to listen. Even those who consider themselves good listeners often listen autobiographically, from their own experience and frame of reference.
Before we can offer advice, suggest solutions, or effectively interact with another person, we must exercise empathic listening, with the intent to understand the person both on an emotional and intellectual level. By listening empathically, we make a tremendous deposit into the speaker’s Emotional Bank Account. This type of listening is deeply therapeutic and healing because it gives a person “psychological air” that makes them feel understood, affirmed, validated, and appreciated. When we're able to present our ideas clearly and in the context of a deep understanding of the other person's needs and concerns, we significantly increase the credibility of our ideas.
Habit 6: Synergize
The exercise of the previous five habits prepares us for the habit of synergy, in which differences in a relationship are valued and respected, strengths are built upon, and weaknesses are compensated for. To allow synergy to take place in an environment, start by seeking Win-Win and seeking first to understand. No longer on opposite sides of the problem, we find ourselves in a transformational relationship rather than a transactional one. By valuing the perceptions of others, we add to our knowledge and expand our perspectives. When synergy is unlocked in a relationship, we can sidestep negative energy by looking for the good in others to find a third alternative that’s better for everyone.
Covey likens a synergistic relationship to two adjacent plants in soil. The plants’ roots will co-mingle and improve the quality of the soil, making them grow better than they would on their own. In a synergistic relationship where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, we can uncover new possibilities through openness and creativity.
After incorporating the first six habits into our lives, we are now interdependent. However, there’s still one more habit, which is arguably the most important of them all.
Habit 7: Sharpen the saw
Habit 7 is focused around renewal, or taking time to “sharpen the saw.” It makes all the other habits possible by preserving and enhancing the greatest asset you have - yourself. There are four dimensions of our nature, each of which must be exercised regularly and in balanced ways:
Physical Dimension
To renew ourselves physically, we can exercise, rest, eat well, and manage our stress.
Mental Dimension
To renew ourselves mentally, we can read a good book, journal our thoughts, and limit media consumption to programs that enrich our lives and minds.
Spiritual Dimension
To renew ourselves spiritually, we can clarify and commit to our values, meditate, and communicate with nature.
Social/Emotional Dimension
To renew ourselves socially and develop meaningful relationships, we can seek to deeply understand those around us, serve in programs that improve the lives of others and seek to help others find success.
Balance is key, as neglecting any one area negatively impacts the rest. The dimensions are also synergistic, so the things we do to sharpen the saw of one will positively impact the others. The beauty of the seven habits is that because they too are interrelated, improvement in one synergetically improves our ability to live the rest.
Renewal allows us to move along an upward spiral of growth and continuous improvement. “To keep progressing, we must learn, commit, and do on increasingly higher planes.”
Not only do these habits allow us to be more effective, but they also help us to connect on a deeper level with ourselves as well as those around us. By incorporating these habits into our lives, we can reach our full potential and help others realize theirs as well.
