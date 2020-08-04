With the evening news so often filled with divisiveness, scandals, and tragedy, we can begin to feel like there’s no hope for our world. At the same time, although they don’t make the headlines, there are many people who remind me that our world isn’t as bad as it seems. Over the next few weeks, I look forward to sharing a few of my heroes who have served as encouragement and inspiration.
We’ll kick it off with one of my favorite sports icons, Tony Dungy.
Growing up in Jackson, Michigan, football was always a part of Tony’s life. His love for the game carried him to a career as a safety in the National Football League. But, of course, he’s not known for his playing days.
In 1996, Dungy became head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and turned the perennial bottom-dwelling franchise into a Super Bowl contender.
Six years later, he
was hired as head coach in Indianapolis, where he led the Colts to the playoffs every year of his seven-year tenure and won the Super Bowl in 2007, becoming the first black head coach to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
With his calm demeanor and his ability to connect with his players, Dungy brought respectability and victories to two franchises that had sorely lacked in both areas prior to his arrival.
In 2016, his legacy was cemented when he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Because his coaching career occurred before I began watching football, I was first exposed to the Hall-of-Famer in his work as
a broadcaster
on NBC’s Foot-
ball Night
in America.
Tony has always stood out to me as someone who wasn’t afraid to walk a different path, choosing to distance himself from a football culture that’s often driven by egos, status, and a “win at all costs” mentality. In his book “Uncommon: Finding Your Path to Significance,” he teaches men — young men in particular — what it is to be “uncommon” and how to achieve it.
Among the many takeaways from his book, these three stood out to me:
Develop Your CoreInstead of allowing social pressures to define who they are, uncommon men choose to center their lives upon a core set of values such as character, honesty, integrity, humility, and courage.
Strive to Create BalanceNFL coaches must be wholly dedicated to their team; thus, sacrifices in other areas of life must be made. Unfortunately, coaches’ wives and children — who must be willing to relocate at a moment’s notice and accept that they won’t see much of their husband or father during the season — often make the largest sacrifice.
When he was hired as the Buccaneers’ head coach, Tony knew he didn’t want to be an absentee father.
In the same way that he was committed to his team, he was committed to leading his family at home. In his own words, “Balance provides the chance for longevity. You can be a champion at work and at
home.”
Live Your Faith
It doesn’t take long to see that the most important relationship in Tony’s life is his Christian faith. He teaches that remaining a positive influence as a Christian is the most significant endeavor one can set out to achieve in life.
Understanding that not everyone has a father who also serves as a positive role model, Dungy co-founded All Pro Dad, a program featuring more than 50 NFL players, coaches, and alumni who speak out on the importance of being a good
father.
For a man with many important roles, he views raising his 10 children as his most important role.
Tony exemplifies what it means to be a servant leader. “The secret to success,” he says, “is good leadership, and good leadership is all about making the lives of your team members or workers better.” As a coach, he made a concerted effort to show his players that their value went well beyond what they did on the field.
Seeing his calling as developing and mentoring men, he personally derived success as a coach from whether his players positively impacted their communities.
By all accounts, Dungy never tried to be anyone other than himself, which carried a lot of weight with his players.
Dungy never shied away from express-
ing his Christian be-
liefs.
While he didn’t force his beliefs on anyone, he made sure everyone knew where he stood. His faith, he says, helped him to avoid “big head syndrome.” His mother taught him that all success comes from the Lord.
Tony also gives credit to a poem from John Wooden, given to him by his high school coach, for helping him stay grounded:
Talent is God-given; be thankful
Praise is man-given; be humble
Conceit is self-given; be careful
In December 2005, tragedy struck the Dungy family when their 18-year-old son, James, was found
dead after what was later ruled to be a
suicide.
Six weeks after the funeral, the coach spoke publicly about James’ death for the first time.
Among the many outpourings of love the Dungys received was a letter from a girl who had known James for many years.
Tony shared the girl’s letter in his speech. “When I saw what happened at the funeral … the celebration and how it was handled, that was the first time I realized there had to be a God,” she wrote. “I accepted Christ into my life and my life’s been different since that day.”
“Because of Christ’s spirit in me,” Dungy told the crowd that day, “I have peace of mind in the midst of something that’s very, very painful.” My prayer today is that everyone can experience this same peace even when our world tries to take it away.
