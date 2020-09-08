I’d always thought that hiking Mount Everest at the risk of freezing to death (and spending thousands of dollars to do so!) was the craziest thing I’d ever heard. That is until I heard the story of “The Auschwitz Volunteer.”
In 1939, as the world braced itself for the Second World War, Poland had been destroyed by its two powerful neighbors. Eastern Poland had been appropriated by the Soviet Union while the western half had been taken by Nazi Germany. The Soviets overwhelmed Polish attempts at resistance in their zone, but under the Germans, Polish officers founded the underground resistance group that came to be known as the Secret Polish Army. As one of its leaders, cavalry officer Witold Pilecki volunteered to smuggle himself into the German concentration camp in Auschwitz so he could report on the Holocaust to the Allies.
Pilecki describes his own entrance to Auschwitz in 1940 as the moment when he “bade farewell to everything [he] had hitherto known on this earth and entered something seemingly no longer of it.” Operating under the alias Tomasz Serafinski, he organized a resistance group within the camp that would grow to become a coherent system consisting of hundreds of members. Via a courier system that the Polish Resistance coordinated throughout occupied Europe, Pilecki sent information about the happenings of the camp to Britain and the United States. The group learned of the existence of the gas chambers and began work on several plans to liberate Auschwitz, including one in which the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force would bomb the camp walls and another in which Free Polish paratroopers would fly in from Britain.
During his stay at Auschwitz, inmate number 4859 (Witold’s official title as a prisoner) observed and chronicled that the camp was unusually cruel and had become a death facility for the Jews as the Nazis sought their extermination. In 1943, upon realizing that the Allies did not have plans to liberate the camp, he escaped with two other prisoners after spending two and a half years there smuggling out its darkest secrets. A year later, Pilecki was captured while fighting in the Warsaw Uprising, a major operation led by the Secret Polish Army in an effort to liberate Warsaw from German occupation. He would spend the rest of World War II in a prisoner-of-war camp.
Once the dust settled after the war, he joined the Free Polish troops partnered with the Western Allies to gather intelligence on Poland’s takeover by the Soviets. In 1947 he was arrested by Communist Poland’s secret police on charges of working for “foreign imperialism,” referring to his work for British intelligence. He would be tortured, interrogated on his espionage, and executed following a trial at which he was given three death sentences. Even after being tortured, he maintained his dignity in court, claiming that he was simply doing his duty. “I carried out my orders until arrested,” Pilecki said. “I had no sense that I was a spy, and I ask that this be taken into account in deciding my verdict.” After the announcement of his death sentence, he told the judge, “I’ve been trying to live my life so that in the hour of my death I would rather feel joy than fear.” Even while staring down execution on May 25, 1948, at Warsaw’s Mokotow Prison, he surely took heart in the fact that he didn’t allow fear of the Germans to control his actions.
Before the war, Pilecki had lived an uneventful life in eastern Poland, farming and raising his children with his wife. He was an ordinary guy who was presented with an incredible choice, yet in that moment of decision he was suddenly prepared to risk everything. What was it that motivated him to take on such an audacious mission? A patriot and a devout Catholic, Pilecki’s faith helped sustain him in Auschwitz. He chose to live for a cause greater than himself, a cause greater than fear. When he started recruiting in the camp, he demonstrated to the prisoners that something greater than themselves could endure.
Information about Pilecki’s bold feats and ultimate fate was suppressed by Poland’s communist regime until its collapse in 1989. He posthumously received the Order of the White Eagle, the highest Polish order awarded to the military for their merits, in 2006.
Today, he’s considered one of the greatest wartime heroes. In 2013 Ryszard Schnepf, Polish ambassador to the United States, described Pilecki as “a diamond among Poland’s heroes” and “the highest example of Polish patriotism.” Michael Schudrich, the Chief Rabbi of Poland, said that Pilecki was “an example of inexplicable goodness at a time of inexplicable evil. There is ever-growing awareness of Poles helping Jews in the Holocaust, and how they paid with their lives, like Pilecki. We must honor these examples and follow them today in the parts of the world where there are horrors again.”
Witold Pilecki died believing he’d failed to deliver his message, but the truth is that his actions have impacted more people than he ever thought possible. His story reminded me that empathy is a choice. He asks us, no matter how gruesome the subject, no matter how difficult our own circumstances, that we never stop trying to understand the plight of others. Fear is no doubt a powerful force, but it can’t hold up against love and empathy. Even in death, Pilecki overcame fear and made a difference. One that has endured to this day.
