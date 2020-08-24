Andre Agassi is an eight-time Grand Slam tennis champion and Olympic Gold medalist. Yet, as he describes in his book “Open,” it wasn’t a life of bliss for the American icon.
Tennis was his life, yet he hated the sport. “I keep begging myself to stop,” he writes, “and I keep playing. This gap, this contradiction between what I want to do and what I actually do, feels like the core of my life.”
In a press conference shortly after the birth of his first son, Agassi was asked whether his son would follow in his footsteps. Looking into the camera, he answered, “My biggest hope for my child is that he’s focused on something. Hopefully he’ll choose tennis because I love it so much.”
He’d now attached the lie he’d been living his entire life to his son, even when he knew he didn’t want this crazy life for his children. “As always,” he now says, “I suppose it was what I knew people wanted to hear. Or maybe I felt guilty for hating tennis. The lie may have been my way of hiding my guilt, or atoning for it.”
Agassi was a ninth-grade dropout who saw no need for academics, but today he considers his charter school for underprivileged children his biggest accomplishment. As someone who hated the arbitrary rules and traditions of Wimbledon in his playing days, it’s ironic that his favorite feature of his school is the Code of Respect that the students recite each morning:
“The essence of good discipline is respect.
Respect for authority and respect for others.
Respect for self and respect for rules.
It is an attitude that begins at home,
Is reinforced at school,
And is applied throughout life.”
Today Agassi recognizes the importance of education and wants his school to provide children with direction, hope, and a chance for a better life.
Here are five life lessons I took away from his eye opening autobiography.
Everyone is working through something
Andre was immersed into tennis at an early age. The pressure from his obsessive father ultimately pushed him to become one of the top players in the world, but it undoubtedly also sparked his animosity toward the sport.
In his early teens, Andre — now a tennis prodigy — was shipped off to the Bolleteiri Tennis Academy, where he found that he loathed the classroom more than he did the tennis court. At 16 years old, he decided to drop out of school and turn pro. All while climbing the professional ranks en route to becoming one of the top players in the world, Agassi lamented his lack of a normal childhood and struggled mightly to find his sense of self.
It just goes to show that no one — not even those we deem to be bigger than life — is immune to the challenges life inevitably throws at us.
Embrace failure and learn from it
As Agassi’s personal life swooned leading up to his divorce with actress Brooke Shields in 1999, he carried his emotions onto the court with him. At one point, he intentionally lost a match because he didn’t want to face Boris Becker in the next round. During this time, he began using crystal meth and failed an ATP drug test.
At the end of that season, his ranking had plummeted to number 141 in the world. After confronting his drug problem and deciding to work his way up from ground zero, he began playing in much smaller Challenger tournaments, a difficult adjustment for someone who was tennis royalty a few short years ago.
Agassi has learned from his failures. In fact, he wrote his autobiography with his children in mind, stating, “I hope it helps them avoid some of the traps I walked right into.”
We need the right people to help us succeed
At the turn of the century, Agassi’s career and personal life were a mess, and he saw that he couldn’t revitalize them on his own. He hired Gil Reyes as his personal trainer, but Gil’s impact was felt by more than his body, as Andre refers to him as his “second father.” After befriending John Parenti, he hired the Las Vegas pastor to be his creative counsel and help him with the mental side of the game.
In 2001 he married Steffi Graf, a multiple-time Grand Slam champion in her own right. Graf’s calm demeanor and ability to relate to his complex feelings toward tennis brought him much-needed strength and stability.
It’s no coincidence that Agassi’s greatest success both on and off the court coincided with the development of a healthy supporting cast.
Perfection is ever-elusive
Throughout my reading of “Open,” I kept asking myself why Agassi didn’t simply quit tennis if he resented it so much. Only near the end of the book did I figure out why. He sought perfection when it came to his tennis game. Losses were devastating to Agassi because they revealed that his game had flaws — perfection’s kryptonite. “Trying to be perfect is stacking the odds against yourself,” he writes.
The greats rise to the top because of their desire for perfection, but the dark side is that it’s never quite good enough. Perfection is like a mirage of a desert oasis. It appears to be there in front of us, but it’s a never-ending chase. With each step we take toward it, it takes a synchronized step back.
Fighting our pain and relieving the pain of others is why we’re here
Agassi learns this life-changing lesson when his trainer Gil, who helped him fight through his own pain, becomes very sick. When we help people through their struggles, it helps us with our own. Upon discovering how to ease people’s pain, we unlock the infinite wisdom that Andre himself tapped into.
It’s not about you; it’s about others.
