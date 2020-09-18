I’m sitting around waiting for Sally. The Hurricane. We’ve been promised rain from this weather event, but so far we’ve only gotten a break from the heat and a few meager showers. All this breath-holding waiting has got me thinking about a time I was waiting for another storm.
I was home working. About three p.m., I needed to take a little eye break, so I headed for the outdoors. The air was close and damp. The woods were quiet and calm. The birds were still, without song. And only peevish crows made their afternoon rounds through the trees. A misting fog had rolled in, covering the hayfield in a haze.
Hurricane Ivan was on its way.
I walked around a little, stretched my back out a little, and strolled down to let the geese out for their afternoon promenade. As soon as I open the gate, the birds headed straight for the dog's water bowl. My cat, “The Atrocious Thing,” doesn’t like non-mammals to drink from the dog water bowl, so she flopped down in their path, tail twitching, daring them to cross the line. The geese stopped in their tracks, complaining bitterly.
The Thing rolled over on her back, acting like she didn’t notice them at all. The geese, thinking they were unobserved, rushed her. They ruffled up their feathers, trying to look bigger. They puffed up their necks. They lowered their heads and hissed menacingly. The Thing stretched luxuriously, showing her needle-sharp teeth. And the geese went back to drink in their own water bucket.
I was watching the cat/goose show and didn’t notice when Big Sophie came around the corner of the house. She put her head beneath my hand and stood close by me, looking toward the east. She was anxious like she always was before a storm. It seemed like all of us were waiting for Hurricane Ivan to come.
By now the geese had moved away and were cruising through the spring onions, looking for choice bits of grass. Dot, the oldest goose, hopped along with one lame foot and fell only a few paces behind Job. They grazed and moved away toward the road.
On the edge of the woods, the chickens scratched in fallen leaves. The guinea kept watch, craning his neck and peering deep into the woods. I’ve warned them not to hang around in the woods. There are lots of places for a hungry fox to hide. But I’m afraid they don’t listen and still spend their afternoons scratching around in the valley of the shadow of death.
The guinea did keep faithful watch, though, listening and looking through the still air. Suddenly, something startled him and he flew, squawking, back over the fence to safety. The chickens, not good fliers, ran around cackling hysterically, trying to find a hole in the fence wire big enough to squeeze through.
Big Sophie bounded into the woods, her neck ruff slightly up. I followed, curious about what had spooked the chickens. We prowled around but couldn’t find a trace of anything amiss. Maybe the guinea was jumpy because the storm was coming.
The wind picked up a little, making its way up the hill from the hayfield, past the chicken house, bringing that pungent smell with it. It swayed the bright yellow Jerusalem Artichokes. It pushed past the peach trees. It made it’s way up to me on the hill, making me wish in a moment that I had sleeves on my shirt. It moved the trees above us, shimmering the leaves and tossing the tops of the trees. Then a gust blew through and tolled the chime hanging in the garden.
Hurricane Ivan was on its way.
We needed rain. Driving past 100-year-old oak trees and seeing the tops turn brown, it was easy to look at the skies and wish for relief. On the farm, all the streams were drying up and the cows were pastured next to the lake. The grass was poor and grew slowly. Even the pernicious kudzu had been stunted. And as I stood outside, facing east, I thought about the bounty of rain that might fall as a result of the hurricane. But then I thought about the cost of that rain.
Earlier in the morning, when I was doing my daily weather check, I looked up the projected path of the storm. It looked like the east coast was going to get the brunt of it. Then I looked over and saw a Bermudian News video posted, so I clicked on it to see what Ivan was doing there. Waves pounded the coastline, surging over sea walls and town streets. I saw streets still strewn with debris from the first storm, filled with rivers of rushing waters. I saw people carry their most valuable processions as they waded slowly through the currents. I saw a frantic woman hold her baby while a soldier supported her arms with his own, making sure she didn’t drop the child in the swirling water.
Hurricane Ivan was coming. It was bringing the rain that we need so badly, and the destruction that would certainly follow on its heels. It was a gift with a price. I just hope Sally isn’t as costly.
