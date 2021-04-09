It’s been a long time since I’ve been to an airport. A year to be exact.
During 2020, if I needed to travel for work it was in a car. But now that more and more people are getting vaccinated (including myself), air travel is picking up again.
I got a call from work saying they needed me to fly to Indianapolis to interview a guy on camera. I packed my bag and set the alarm clock.
The night before the trip, I had my usual “travel-stress” dream. I won’t fill you in on the details. I was once told by a wise person who said, “If I’m not in your dream, I don’t really care to hear about it.”
Anyway, it was a nail-biter, and when I woke safe in our bed, I was thankful that the trip was still in front of me and I hadn’t missed any flights.
In the morning, Johnny drove me to the airport. I was flying there and back to Indianapolis on the same day, so he was afraid I’d be too tired to drive home. We left the house at 7:30 and went the back way (Butner Road), so I was glad we missed any loading school busses.
On the way there, I was feeling a little apprehensive, wondering how travel would have changed because of the pandemic. It has been a year since I’ve been crammed in with a bunch of strangers and I wasn’t looking forward to it.
Johnny dropped me at the curb and I rolled my little bag inside. I was glad to see that every person in the facility was masked. I was immediately struck by the short lines at the ticket counter – come to find out all the smart kids are checking in online ahead of time.
There were lots of helpers standing around directing traffic, and they directed me where to go for security check-in. The line moved quickly, and people stayed mostly six feet apart. Security moved more quickly than I expected, and pretty soon I was squirted out the other side heading for the gates with the other passengers.
The plane boarded starting from the back and filling up to the front. There were no willy-nilly last-minute people pushing their way down a crowded aisle trying to stuff one last bag into the overhead compartments.
When we entered the plane, we were given a sanitizing wipe to wipe down our seating area. I was glad to see that there was a seat empty between me and the other passenger on my aisle. When snack time came, instead of pushing out the usual cart carrying soft drinks, the attendants gave us a zip lock baggy with water, nuts, and cookies (and a sanitizing wipe – this was starting to be a trend).
When we landed in Indianapolis, the plane emptied front to back with no rushing or pushing. Passengers stayed seated and waited politely for the people in front of them to get their stuff together and head out before standing themselves.
I had a couple of hours to wait at the airport, so I found a quiet corner where I spread out and got some work done. The Indianapolis airport seemed almost deserted compared to the mob at Hartsfield. It was almost like being in a library.
I enjoyed a little people watching while I waited for hours to pass. I saw kids with masks that touted their favorite superhero. People led dogs to the “pet relief room” with fake grass and a real fire hydrant. A couple of ladies walked by who sounded like they were from Jersey. They were wearing leopard, tiger, snake and zebra, all the animal prints.
After bolting down some airport food, I ordered an UBER and headed for the studio where the interview was going to be conducted. It was the first time I ever used the UBER car service, so I was feeling a little nervous. The APP showed me a photo of the driver’s car and his face before he ever got there, so I knew him when he arrived. When I got in the car he handed me a sani-wipe, so I swabbed everything down and felt pretty safe.
The studio was nice, but right next to the freeway, so the sound of 18-wheelers gearing down ruined some of the sound and we had to retake questions. After about 45 minutes under the hot lights, the subject was fully captured and I headed back to the airport.
Security in Indianapolis was stringent. They looked in almost every bag that went through and even patted the backs of my knees down after I’d been scanned. I’m not sure what they thought a lady in braids might be smuggling in behind her knees, but thankfully they didn’t find it.
I was glad to get back on the plane and head for home, but I have to say I enjoyed the trip and felt safe the whole time. It was good to be in the air again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.