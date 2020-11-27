It’s Thanksgiving weekend. This time of year makes people think of turkey dinners and pumpkin pie, but it makes me think of Queen Elizabeth I of England.
Years ago, I played that character for a small Renaissance Faire out west and it ran about this time every year. I always looked forward to trotting out the old red wig and battleship gown and doing bad impressions of Queen Bess all weekend. Other than the 25 miles per hour gusts of wind coming off the open desert, it was great fun. And as a bonus, I got my teeth sandblasted, free of charge.
When the faire was over, I was always plenty glad to head for home. The airport was full to bursting with holiday travelers. Lots of parents and kids heading home to see the folks. Lots of grandmas in sporty berets being pushed around in airline wheelchairs by uniformed attendants.
One year I saw a lady who held a big, round Tupperware cake container in her lap and I wondered what traditional treat she was carrying across the country. Occasionally, I spied a harried business commuter, suited and serious with the proverbial cell phone attached to their ear, awash in a sea of holiday travelers.
To amuse myself going through security, I eavesdropped on conversations around me — couples bickering about silly things, parents trying desperately to keep bored kids still, and hungry babies fussing.
I was behind the cake lady in the wheelchair and listened to her discussing whether the cake should go on the X-ray conveyor, or if it should just be walked through the metal detector. I wondered again what it was, smiling at the memory of the decadent caramel cake that our neighbor Miss Mary used to bring over to our house every Thanksgiving.
After security, I made my way back to the departure gate and sat. The view was very similar here. More fussing spouses. More cranky babies. Everyone already looked tired as they waited for the flight to board. I joined the long, snaking line and stood in the accordion corridor, fiddling with my ticket stub, and wishing I were already home.
At last, I got on the plane and buckled in. There were more than a couple of crying babies, already grouchy from travel. I had only been at the airport for an hour and I was about ready to join them.
I had called ahead for the aisle seat, so I had to get up when the other two occupants of my aisle arrived — a father and a toddler. The mother and baby were in the seat in front of us. Baby, as in “crying baby.” We engaged in some polite pre-flight conversation and I found out that they were flying into Atlanta to go visit her sister for Thanksgiving. Her only sister.
I pondered our enormous brood engaged in their usual rowdy holiday hi-jinx. Mama usually had 20-plus at her house. I looked at this timid little family and thought how strange it would be to have a quiet, peaceful Thanksgiving!
Finally, after a long flight coupled with a two-hour layover in Houston, we landed in Atlanta. We exited the plane in a single file, walking silently up to the gate. The flight attendants, exhausted after a long day, made a vain attempt at cheerful exit banter. But most of us were too tired to return the sentiment. We followed the “baggage claim” signs and shuffled aboard the shuttle. Doors closed and we rode in silence.
I looked at my watch. At 10:30 pm, the shuttle slowed, the doors opened, and we disembarked, filing up the escalator. I glanced around at my fellow travelers. Heads down, eyes dull. They listlessly dragged bags behind them as we headed up to the baggage claim level. It was completely silent.
But almost to the top, I started to hear a noise. The buzz of rejoicing. I heard children’s voices first, carrying through high and shrill. Women’s voices next, laughing and calling out names. Finally, I heard the lower rumbling undertones of dads and husbands and brothers. My fellow travelers heard them too, and all around me, ears perked up. Smiles began to play across exhausted faces as they looked up the moving stairs, past the huddling crowd, to the joy that waited for them at the top.
And as the escalator moved us to the top level, we were all embraced by the waiting joy. All our friends and family were there, pressing against the retention rope, craning their necks to find us. And when they spotted their prodigals, they cried out names, smothered us with hugs, and warmed us with welcomes. We were home safely and they were thankful.
My big brother Lyle was there, watching quietly for me. He didn’t spot me at first, peering into the mass of travelers around me. But then our eyes met and his face lit up with recognition. I saw, draped over his arm, a thick warm coat. He knew I’d be needing one. And as he covered me in its warm embrace, I was thankful.
As we left the airport, I watched my fellow travelers caught in animated conversations with friends and families. A song came to mind and as we waited at the crosswalk, I hummed it quietly to myself.
“Come ye thankful people come, Raise the song of harvest home.”
