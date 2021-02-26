I was taking advantage of this beautiful weather (warm temps and low humidity) to do some brush-dragging behind the house. The morning sun had my back limbered up and I was making good progress. But then I saw a snake stick.
You've seen them, I'm sure, as you've been walking through the woods or working in your yard. It's a stick that bends and twists like a snake. The sight of them makes our pulses (and our feet) move a little faster.
Seeing that stick made me take a look around at the warm sun beating off the dry pine straw. It made me think that if I were a snake, this would surely be the place I spent my mornings. The thought of running into a copperhead sent me to the goat barn to get a rake. When I'm dealing with reptile neighbors, I like to have a little reach on them.
To my grandmother Hattie, all snakes were "bad" snakes. She and snakes didn't get along at all.
I suppose if my livelihood depended on the eggs my hens laid, and a black snake was eating up all our butter money, it would probably rile me up too. That's why, when she was working outside, she always kept a hoe near. A sharp one. If a snake happened to cross her path, it was dispatched in pretty short order.
Most human beings seem to have a natural aversion to snakes. I don't know if it's a long-burning grudge about that whole "Garden of Eden" thing, but there's something about snakes that naturally makes us make tracks. I think, as we all grew older and started learning more about them, at summer camps and nature walks, we all started recognizing that some snakes on this planet are "good" snakes.
When we studied snakes in school, we learned about how good snakes keep down the rodent population in rural areas. We heard about how the presence of a black snake will keep venomous snakes like copperheads at bay. We learned that good snakes have blade-shaped heads and slender bodies and how to identify them from their triangular-headed, squatty-bodied, venomous relatives.
Here in Carroll County, most of us have learned the difference between good and bad snakes. That's a good thing because, during the warm months of the year, we're all likely to see one. Especially people who have jobs or hobbies that put them on the road less traveled.
As the weather has gotten warmer, there's been an increase in snake stories circulating around town. A man on Facebook reported that he had seen one on his back porch, hanging around the dog water bowl. But he said it was a "good snake," so he left it alone.
A friend of mine told me that they found a black snake living in her toilet tank. Her husband finally caught it and removed it from the premises. But she still has a hard time going to the bathroom at night.
There are speculations about these mid-February snake sightings. Some people say it's because we had a mild winter, so there are more bugs, more rodents, and naturally more snakes.
In the last couple of weeks, Johnny and I have had two close encounters. The first one was lounging in the sun on our carport. We found it stretched out mere feet from our faithful watchdogs. We didn't have a clue what kind of snake was. It had a thin, black, and yellow striped body but the head looked a little triangular.
I took a picture with my cell phone and put it on Facebook. Within five minutes friends had posted three different links to Internet articles about snakes. The photos all identified our visitor as a Garter Snake – non-venomous – so we left it alone.
The other day, when we were cleaning out the goat barn, Johnny spotted our second one. He was nosing around some old tin pieces, maybe looking for a home. He was five feet long. His head looked long and slender, but his skin pattern looked kind of rattlesnake-y. It wasn't like any black snake I'd ever seen.
We gave him a wide berth, but I managed to get a video of him on my cell phone. I posted that on YouTube, and within a few minutes we had several good links to Internet sites that identified him as an Eastern Pine Snake, which is classified as rare in this area of the country.
He's taken up residence in Johnny's woodshed where he can pay his rent by keeping out the rats.
