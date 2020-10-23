I can’t find my CAT PANTS.
I’ve torn the house asunder looking for them and have had no luck. You might wonder why these particular pants hold such great importance to me. Well, as Superman is to his cape, so am I, to my Cat Pants.
They have a distinguished lineage — given to me by a doctor of the Learning Sciences from Clemson University. She was forced to wear them for “fun-day” at a conference. She gifted them to me and I’ve loved them ever since.
I should probably describe them. They are decorated with all the colors. Swirling blue and pink galaxies of stars compete with supernovas on the backside. The front side has a photo of a placid looking white cat. Held in each front paw, a taco, and a slice of pizza. The Cat Pants are extravagantly weird and wonderful all at once.
You may ask, gentle reader, why I’ve grown so fond of these pants. For one thing, they’re long enough. I’m a tall drink of water so it’s hard to find pants to cover my ankles. Also, comfort — the Cat Pants might be the most comfortable pants I’ve ever worn. But it’s not length and comfort that makes me prize them. When I first saw the Cat Pants they made me burst out laughing — a pretty significant feat during a global pandemic.
When I wear the Cat Pants, I feel a little invincible, like their silliness creates a protective force field around me. Think about it. You’re a bank robber. You need a hostage. You look around the bank and see a line of people. One of them is a senior citizen wearing psychedelic cat pants. I’m betting you don’t choose her.
I’d never worn the Cat Pants in public but a few weeks ago I decided to take them for a spin into town. You see, I’ve been singing for our pre-recorded church services for a while, and although I don’t mind the medium shots (the ones that show the subject’s shoulders and head) the wide shots (whole-body) aren’t my favorite. I’ve packed on a few Covid pounds and would rather not see it televised. Enter the Cat Pants. I discovered that if I wore those spinning hot-pink and turquoise-blue galaxies during the recording sessions, amazingly, the camera never panned out into a wide shot.
It was all fun and games, until last Tuesday. On my way out of the recording session (after once again successfully avoiding the wide shot) my cell phone rang. It was my friend Phyllis. She told me that a friend of ours (T) had had a family tragedy and she wanted me to go with her for a visit. “We’re going to meet in Villa Rica for some appetizers.” I looked down at my Cat Pants and asked Phyllis if I had time to go home and change. Phyllis said, “Just wear what you’re wearing. I’m sure it will be fine.”
She picked me up and didn’t say anything about the Cat Pants at first but finally she cut her eyes at me and said, “Nice pants.” Phyllis lived in New York City so I would have to do better than Cat Pants to shock her. We continued on to meet our friend.
When we arrived in Villa Rica, masked and social-distanced, we found the place where we were meeting T. But they weren’t open yet. We stood on the sidewalk and waited. Phyllis in her attractive office attire, me in my Cat Pants. I was surprised at the people driving by- they didn’t even notice my star-strewn pants, adorned with a fast-food addicted cat. When T got there, she noticed them and burst into laughter. She said it had been a while since she laughed, so I didn’t mind being the reason.
After that day, I started wearing the Cat Pants whenever I wanted an extra perk-up. I wore them to teach Tai Chi. I wore them to town while running errands. And every time I wore them, the Cat Pants didn’t let me down. I have to say they’ve been a great conversation starter in line at the grocery store.
That brings me to the mystery. The Cat Pants are nowhere to be found. I’ve looked in the laundry, behind the dryer, under the couch and bed — any place that they might have strayed. Johnny swears he hasn’t seen them and I believe him, because why would he ever want to hide my Cat Pants from me? Maybe the fairies have stolen them.
