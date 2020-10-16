Sure, 2020 has been a crazy year, but at least we don’t have Hogzilla. It weighed 1,000 pounds, stretched out to 12 feet long, was smarter than any other domesticated animal, and was one of the most aggressive animals in the wild – Hogzilla, the terror of South Georgia.
I first heard about it when I was working for a company in Atlanta, back in “Aught Four” (that would be 2004 for those of you who don’t speak Old-timer.) I was telling the kids I work with about how I lived in the country and how I enjoyed my walks through the woods, unencumbered by fear or danger. That’s when they told me about Hogzilla.
I didn’t believe them. Must be an urban myth. They pulled up the picture on the Internet. A giant dead boar hung by its feet, suspended from a backhoe. A proud man in rubber boots and a feed store cap stood beside it, showing off its true size.
Consensus in the office that day was that the photo was a fake. A big joke. Monsters show up in movies and fairy tales. Not in Alapaha, Georgia.
When I came home later that day, I stopped by Pop and Mama’s to pick up the “grand dog” and told them about Hogzilla. Pop didn’t think it was beyond the realm of possibility. He said that wild boars are the craftiest critters you can find and that one that size could avoid human contact for many years. I was still unconvinced, being far better versed in the crafty critters that make up stories and create fake photos to send out over the Internet.
In the meantime, the legend of Hogzilla was spreading like wildfire, from Alapaha, Georgia to China and Japan. It was going round the world and back again. Here are the facts, as reported by Field and Stream Magazine . . .
“While hunting on a private Georgia plantation in June, guide Chris Griffin killed a feral hog that supposedly weighed 1,000 pounds and was 12 feet long, the Associated Press reported. The news of the animal has created a buzz in town and is even reaching a legend-like status with locals now referring to the beast as ‘Hogzilla.’ "People just sit back and ask, ‘is it real,’" one Alapaha resident told the AP regarding a photograph that captures a dwarfed Griffin standing beside the hog hanging from a rope.
But aside from the photograph, there is no other evidence of Hogzilla’s existence. Griffin buried the animal because he did not want to deal with the burden of having the meat butchered, and he said the head was too big to mount on a wall.
Ken Holyoak, a friend of Griffin and the owner of the plantation where Hogzilla was shot, said the previous record for feral hog on his land was 695 pounds. Plenty of feral hogs roam Holyoak’s land, and he usually allows people to hunt the animals, but Hogzilla was too big to give to a stranger. "We killed it because we didn’t want to take a chance of him getting away," he told the AP. "Somebody else would have shot it."
Meanwhile, back at the farm, I was finishing up my week. Sunday night was chilly, so I made the first fire of the season. I turned on the television and was thrilled to find a National Geographic Explorer show about the giant creature. The National Geographic producers were bound and determined to debunk the myth and put those crafty South Georgia boys to the test.
First they spoke to experts who looked at the photo and proclaimed it a “fake.” “The tail is docked. The head is too short.” They had a baker’s dozen reasons that the photo couldn’t possibly be true. But Chris Griffin stuck to his story and when the forensic science team broke ground and began digging into the grave, he didn’t look one bit worried.
They dug and dug and eventually hit stink, which told them that something was buried there. And after lots of cautious picking through sandy soil and bristly black hair, they discovered the body. The scientists determined, after careful examination, that it was probably only 8 feet long and weighed out at only 800 pounds. And although that was short of the legendary size and weight of Hogzilla, it still seemed plenty big to me.
As I sat in front of a cheery hearth, in my warm house, it was hard to imagine wild boars roaming the swamps and piney woods in the south part of our state. And if Pop was right, and he usually was, and animals are making their way north up the Chattahoochee River in search of new territory, they might be closer than we think.
I thought about the picture of the giant boar’s grave. Covered in large stones and topped with a white cross with red letters, “Hogzilla, 1,000 pounds, 12-foot long” I wondered . . . Is that the last our state will see of the giant creature? Or is there another one out there, it’s superior brain bent on survival, it’s beady, piggish eyes watching out for us?
“Son of Hogzilla” . . . the sequel. That’s one scary thought.
