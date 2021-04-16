I was surfing around on Facebook last night and I came across this post by my friend Deborah.
“I’m so mad right now I could scream. On my way home from work there was a huge tortoise walking down the edge of the road on Columbia Dr. My daughter and I always try to rescue them by getting them off the roadway. I stopped to turn around and while I was looking in my rear view mirror this jerk purposely ran over it. This tortoise was so big it was probably 20 years old. Why would someone purposely want to kill it???”
There were lots of answers. Most involving words like “jerk” and “show him how it feels.” I didn’t chime in, although I did put a little frowny face to show my turtle solidarity.
On the roadways of Carroll County, turtles often find themselves “going to their own farewell party” (as my grandmother Miss Hattie used to say). It’s a real problem, enough of a problem to garner a public service announcement. I’m not kidding. I heard one the other day on the radio.
It said, “Terrapins and turtles lead a dangerous life.”
I must admit, I laughed at first. I imagined the announcer at the radio station stepping up to the mic with a script in his hand expecting to read aloud in his clear, booming voice about “Bicycle Safety” or “Adult Literacy.’ Instead he had to talk about destruction on the half-shell. Amazingly, he kept a straight voice when he did it. But perhaps he was a true turtle sympathizer. They could use a few more of those ... sympathizers.
The first terrapin I can remember seeing was when I was 7. I remember the dew covered its shell, making it as shiny as black glass. I remember the smell most of all. That musty, turtle-y scent that smells a little too much like snake. Its skin was dark, like an old, wet log, but it was lined with bright yellow markings. Like a roadmap.
I crept up on it and watched it walk. It moved much quicker than TV’s cartoon turtles ever did. I picked it up carefully (Mama said they carried diseases). As soon as I lifted it, head, feet and tail pulled in as quick as a wink, the yellow flap on the bottom slammed shut, and the terrapin hissed, making me drop it back into the wet grass.
Bill and I wagged it home and kept it in a shoebox for the day, trying with no degree of success to feed it raw hamburger meat on the end of a broomstraw. I know some of you are cringing at the bacterial implications that this picture paints. But I assure you, like most good children, little brother Bill and I always washed our hands when we were finished playing with contaminants.
When the sun went down and the whippoorwill started mourning on the edge of the pasture, Mama made us let him go. And wash our hands. So we left the terrapin out on the edge of the carport. We watched him till nightfall, watched him until we couldn’t watch any more, and turned the light off, leaving the poor fellow to escape into blessed darkness.
A few years ago, my friend Allyson and I were driving down Pleasant Hill Road. On the bridge, just before you cross into the Carrollton city limits, we spied a rather large bump in the middle of the road. As we drew closer, we saw that it was a turtle, sitting on the yellow centerline. I pulled over, parked, put on my caution lights.
A big truck was heading toward us. The kind that has ladders on top, a utility trailer in back, and three big guys in front. As the truck drew nearer, the turtle started down the middle of the road in a stately sprint. Allyson and I winced, fearing the inevitable. But at the last minute, the white truck veered slightly, missing the creature. A turtle sympathizer.
We got out and grabbed the dinner-plate-sized turtle, popped the trunk and nestled it in on an old chicken feed sack. Studying it for a minute, we determined that the sediment of fine gray silt that had dried on its shell marked it as a water turtle. It was quite a hike away from any water.
So we drove it to a lake and let it loose on a quiet bank. We waited to see if it would come out, but he remained grimly closed, only his hooked claws still peeked out of his shell. Finally, we watched till we couldn’t watch anymore and finally left him to his own devices.
Then as we left the lake, I remembered I’d heard that you weren’t supposed to move terrapins and turtles from the immediate area, only move them out of traffic. But my question? How do you know which is the right side of the road?
I can imagine some poor, plodding turtle trying to cross the road but being constantly thwarted by good Samaritans who stop, get out, pick it up, and put it on the wrong side. Even with all that frustration, it would probably be a better fate than being held hostage and force fed by small children with broomstraws and pink hamburger meat.
