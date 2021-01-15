It was awfully warm this morning. When I finally wrestled myself away from Doom Scrolling on my newsfeed and went outside, I noticed that I didn’t need a coat. The dogs were acting friskier than usual, leaping and dancing around my feet as I tried to put on my boots. They had spring in their steps. It was strange behavior for the middle of winter.
I opened the backdoor and out they burst, through the gate and into the woods, hot on the trail of danger and excitement. I’m not sure what that danger actually is, but they run after it every single morning, barking their fool heads off. The way they act, I’m certain we have a herd of grizzly bears living down in the hollow, just waiting for their chance to consume us all in our sleep.
Even Fat Cookie leaped into action, baying and barking like she was on a rabbit’s hot trail. She followed Pixie into the woods and for a moment, they were a wild pack of wolves. No eye-blinking, tail-tucking, wimpy little house dogs there. They felt like “Buck” in “Call of the Wild,” lead dog on a savage dog sled. (My dogs all have good imaginations.)
We walked through the trees, down the logging road. The sunlight was mild and warm. No wind blew and the trees were quiet, needles still. I slushed along in the mud, thankful for the silence.
The goats were grazing in the field, off drifting like clouds across the green grass. The dogs, overexcited by the warm air, ran straight at them, making the morning explode in a flurry of hooves and horns. It was all in good fun until Sugar (the sheep who thinks she’s a goat) stopped in her tracks and turned to face her tormentors.
They veered off in a hurry and I fussed at them. They’re not allowed to engage in any sort of livestock terrorizing. Pixie and Cookie had the decency to look ashamed but I’m sure they made a mental note to do a repeat performance the very next day. They didn’t tarry with the goats. A whiff of something amazing drifted past Cookie’s sharp nose and she ran off barking, with Pixie following close behind. With the jostling dogs gone over the hill and to worlds unknown, I took a deep breath of the morning. A sunny patch had found me and I soaked it up, leaning against a fence post, breathing in the promise of spring. From overhead, I heard geese trumpeting. They flew precisely in V-formation, heading for the lake. The warm weather had them looking for a place to make a nest.
From over at our neighbor’s place, I heard their new rooster crow. The sound made me smile. It has been a while since I had a morning heralded in such a fashion and I cherished the sound. It’s been many years since we had chickens and I felt wistful, wishing we had a poultry flock of our own. The rooster fell silent, and I was left alone with my sunbeam. From deep in the woods, I heard the song of a Robin, singing “spring has come” in the middle of January.
In about 10 minutes, the dogs returned, panting, and grinning. They looked like they were thinking, “Well, we saved you another day. Thank goodness we were here, or that grizzly bear would have gotten you, sure as the world.” They headed for the house and breakfast. I thought of my chores that lay undone. Laundry piled up, writing to finish. My sunbeam had moved on, as sunbeams are prone to do, leaving me in the shade again. The wind had picked up and it was just a little too cold to sit still any longer. It was time to move along. Spring would have to wait for another day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.