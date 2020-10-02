Remember that time I got a black eye in church choir practice? Here’s a re-run of a pre-COVID-19 column for your enjoyment.
I’ve got a shiner. First one of my life. And I know you want to hear all the details.
First of all, let me say that I’m a peaceful woman. I’ve never been in a fistfight in all my born days unless you count that little altercation brother Bill and I had in the back yard when I caught him using my Barbie Dream Camper for a GI Joe commando base. But other than that forcible troop removal, I’ve always been pretty mellow.
At school, at work, at play, I have always preferred diplomacy to brute force. But here I sit, sporting a contusion on my eye that looks like an Icelandic-ash sunset. You might ask yourself, how did this happen?
It happened in church choir practice.
Well, actually not official choir practice. We had met an hour early and were rehearsing for our upcoming Broadway Show Review. We were working hard because the show was coming that Sunday night (shameless plug) and we still had some choreography to learn. Now, I’m not saying anything about anybody (me), but some people are just too clumsy to be allowed to dance in Broadway productions.
Anyway, there we were … singing “I’m gonna wash that man right out of my hair,” doing our feisty dance steps and snapping our towels indignantly. Suddenly I dropped mine. The lady next to me, Mary W, reached to pick it up at the same time. She straightened up faster than me (I’m not as quick as I used to be) and whipped the back of her head straight up into my eye socket. Splat. It sounded like somebody dropped a watermelon. And a burst of sparks shot off in my head. I fell to my knees with a grunt, cradling my bad eye.
Now I’ve known Mary since I was in junior high school. In all that time, I’ve never known her to become suddenly violent. So I knew it was a total accident. But as I crumpled to the ground, clutching my head, I couldn’t help but remember. Mary was an alto. I was a soprano. And if you’ve ever sung in a church choir, you know how deep that rivalry runs. Sure, sopranos get all the melodies, and altos are usually stuck, singing the same drab note on the bottom, providing us a stable base. But to go rogue? Right there in the middle of “South Pacific?”
In defense of Mary, I have to tell you that she was horrified that she’d hurt me. She stood with the rest of the choir ladies, looking down and fretting. Fortunately one of our younger choir members Emily (also an alto) is two years into her nursing degree. She pried me out of my fetal position and said, “OK. Let’s see what you’ve got here.”
All the choir ladies clustered around, concerned, watching my face intently. I pulled my hand away, and there was a collective gasp of horror. Emily touched it and laughed. “It’s ok. Its just mascara.” Tears were streaming down my face and they had smeared the makeup into a big, black swath. Once we swabbed that off, it didn’t look so terrible. In fact, it was just a big red patch. I touched it gingerly. It was sore. Pat S. ran to the kitchen and got the ice, returning quickly to apply it to my swelling face. She predicted,
“I think you’re going to have a shiner.”
I tried to muster through the rest of choir practice. I sat in the back. I held the ice pack to my bad eye and tried to read music with my good eye. Dr. Dawn, our conductor, passed out a new piece of music, “Lift Thine Eyes.” “Eye” being the operative word. My friend Linda (a soprano) grinned at me and started to giggle. I started to giggle. And we couldn’t stop. A tear streamed out of my good eye and the icepack jiggled painfully on my cheek. At the front, poor Dr. Dawn tried studiously to ignore us until our giggle fit ceased. My face was starting to throb so I left early.
I kept ice on it for the rest of the evening, on and off, and on again for the hour before bedtime. When I woke up the next day, I stumbled into the bathroom and turned on the light. Surprise. I was the proud owner of a black eye. I squinted into the mirror, observing it carefully.
The bad news was … I had to go to Atlanta for a meeting with some clients. The good news was … the only discoloration was above the eyelid. It looked like eye shadow; deep red and purple eyeshadow, with a dusting of yellow-green on the brow bone. So, instead of trying to cover the dark bruise with lighter makeup, I just made my other eye up to match. I looked a little like a drag queen.
I think it worked pretty well, but one of my clients kept looking at me strangely and finally said, “did you do something different with your hair?”
No. I’ve got a shiner. First one of my life. And I’m milking it for all it’s worth.
