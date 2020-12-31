There is no constant in the universe, except for change. That’s a mantra that has served me well over the years, but I wasn’t ready for this change.
Lately, we’ve been talking about selling some old pines off the family farm. The trees in the woods (behind our house and all the way to the lake) are over 50 years old. After pines reach a half-century, they get to the end of their growth cycle and there starts to be a danger of pine beetle infestation. Logically, we knew what we needed to do. Cut the trees.
If you know me at all, you know that those woods have been my solace throughout my life. The first time Johnny went for a walk with me in our woods, he breathed deeply and exclaimed, “This is like medicine.”
More than any place on earth, those woods are my Holy place. The decision to cut wasn’t easily made, but we had a reputable forester and I felt like it would be ok. I was prepared for the ordeal, ready for the change. But when I came home to find trees falling, it made me feel sick.
I started running around, trailing a roll of pink ribbon, and marking trees that I didn’t want to have cut. I felt like I was choosing between friends — who would live and who would die.
I marked big poplars that would drop sherbet-colored blossoms in the spring. I marked sourwood trees that would provide nectar for Ashur’s bees and give us pretty color in the fall. Some of the trees had ropes of poison ivy growing up their trunks; big, hairy ropes of poison ivy that I had to be careful not to touch.
As I walked, I could hear the whine of the saw. It rose and fell as the cutter bit through tree after tree. Then I heard the crash of the heavy tree. Another friend gone. I decided I wanted to bear witness to the cutting.
It wasn’t hard to find them. I followed the sound of the saw and discovered the cutter working on the edge of the hayfield.
It looked like a regular tractor but had a giant set of steel pincers mounted to the front. They took hold of a tree; the blade swept out and cut the tree and the pincers held the tree in place, swinging it around (still vertical). The top of the tree, thick with green needles twitched and convulsed like a giant was shaking it. Then the claw released and dropped the tree to the ground, adding to the tidy row of trees already harvested. Seeing the trees as a crop and watching the harvest made me feel a little better.
For the 10 days that they cut in the woods, we didn’t walk there. I couldn’t bear to see the growing number of stumps. From inside the house, I could see truck after truck, loaded with pines from the farm, rumbling up the hill. I felt like I was standing beside the road, watching a funeral procession.
I consoled myself, telling Johnny, “Well, those trees might make lumber to make someone a fine home.” Johnny replied, “Actually, they’ll probably make toilet paper.”
After a week, I got numb and didn’t even notice the whine of the giant saw and the bone-crushing grind of the branch shredder. Life moved forward.
Finally, after about two weeks, the loggers left. Truck by truck pulled out, leaving the land quiet. The dogs and I went out to survey what was left behind.
I stood on the ridge behind the house and took in the view. Things had changed dramatically. About half of the trees had been cut, all the way down to the ground and the sharp smell of fresh-cut pine rose like a ghost from their stumps. The trees that were left were tall and healthy, their pine crowns stretching out in the weak, winter sun. Between those trees, it was cleared of sweet gum and green briar. Thanks to the bulldozer and cutter tractor there was a clear view through the remaining woods.
Although there were lots of branches scattered on the ground (it looked like a really bad hurricane had blown through), now I could see the outline of the land. The hills, formerly covered by overgrowth, now displayed handsome curves.
I whistled for the dogs and stopped on the new road that had been cut along the spine of the hill. The dogs and I looked down, taking in the new view.
The black-barked trees and long shadows stood in sharp contrast against the brown ground. It looked like a Gees Bend quilt. I looked up and found myself in a clearing that hadn’t been there before. Far up in the pale blue sky, I saw the face of the moon.
I realized that until all the trees were cut down, I’d never seen the moon in the woods. It made me think of a favorite haiku written by Mizuta Masahide.
“Since my house burned down
I now have a better view
of the rising moon”
