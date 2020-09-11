I'm stalling. I know you find that hard to believe, but it’s true. I’ve got a task that I’ve got to get started and I’m having a hard time getting motivated to do it.
It began two months ago when I went to an eBay seminar where I sat through two hours of exciting talk about selling thrift store junk for a profit and search engine strategy and supplemental income. For a freelance writer, that last part is always thrilling to hear.
Well, I got home and began to do an inventory of all the things in my house. Do I really want to hang on to this old Coke bottle that I found in the woods? Do I really have to keep the blue silk sari scarf that I bought for a dollar at a yard sale? Do I really need a handmade wooden ceremonial mask from Cameroon that I bought at the thrift store for $20? The answer was a resounding “NO!” and I found myself calculating the riches stashed right under my nose.
But first, I had to open an eBay account. Now for some of you, that is not a daunting task. In fact, I would venture that thousands of people before me have been able to navigate the murky waters of their registration system and get their own eBay sites up and running. But for some reason, I was having a little trouble getting started.
So, I did some market research. I surfed around, looking at how people listed their items … what keywords were they using to make the ads pop? Vintage? Authentic? Fabulous? Collection? I widened my search to see what prices they were getting for items similar to the ones I would be selling. I re-read my notes about search engine strategy and tried to see how those theories applied to what the actual merchants were doing. In other words, I stalled for a while longer. And I didn’t get that eBay account set up.
Two weeks passed. I made lots of progress on other projects … I turned in a couple of corporate scripts, worked up some bios, and got a couple of articles behind me. And every day, I moved the task “set up eBay” to the next day. But now a new week had begun. All my paid writing assignments had been turned in. There was literally no excuse. I had to do it today.
So I went for a walk.
It’s a legitimate need … walk the dogs. Walk off my accumulated COVID-19 pounds. I struck out with good intentions, moving briskly in the morning air. But I slowed quickly, enjoying the cooling fall air. The dogs frisked out in front of me, disappearing in the tall grass. I whistled and they came bounding back, covered head to tail in a thick dusting of spider webs. I looked down at my own feet and legs. More spider webs. Being out with Autumn’s hungry spiders made my skin crawl a little but anything was better than sitting at my desk, staring at the eBay reminder.
I forged deeper into the woods and just off the path I discovered a blueberry bush. Not just any wild huckleberry bush … it was a volunteer domestic blueberry, seeded years ago by a passing bird. The bad news was, it was covered by a thicket of green briars. So, still stalling, I decided it would be a time to free it from its bondage. I pulled my knife out of my pocket and began the tricky task. I pulled at the briars gently, slowly, trying hard not to snag my glove-less skin with the ½ inch thorns. One by one, I pulled them off and hacked them off at the root. Ten minutes elapsed. Then 20. Before I knew it, an hour had passed and I had halfway cleared the bush, letting the sunshine flow in unimpeded. I stood back to regard my progress. One berry bush, half-saved from green briars.
Suddenly, I realized I was right in the middle of a parable. The parable of the berry-briar. If I could perform the difficult task of clearing out the briars, I would reap berries when summer rolls around. And if I could perform the difficult task of setting up the selling account on eBay, I’d reap the financial rewards that would follow.
It was like a beam of logic had illuminated my fog of procrastination and propelled me forward. I folded up my knife and left the clearing of the berry bush for another morning. I walked briskly home, my steps determined. My path was resolute. I brushed off the spider webs, sat down at my desk, rolled up my sleeves, and began.
So, what am I doing now? I’m writing a column about setting up my eBay account. It’s definitely a start.
