When I was in high school, I used up all my electives on choir so I never took any Home Ec.
I missed out on learning to cook (which after 40 years of trying to figure it out I finally got the hang of), I missed out on making a household budget (which I am still trying to get the hang of), and I missed out on learning to sew.
Mama and Hattie both tried to teach me to sew, letting me make special pillowcases (with pant-hem lace trimmings). I was pretty good with pillowcases. But my ambitions went much further — I wanted to make my Barbie Doll some clothes. I loved looking at the patterns Mama had for Barbie; they were mostly 1950s style. But that required a pattern and I was too creatively wild to be constrained by a pattern. For that reason, my Barbie Doll clothes often looked like lace trim pillowcases.
I never learned to sew on a machine, but I hand-sewed my way across the world. In Osaka, using the sewing kit mama packed for me, I made pillows out of a yard-sale antique Kimono. I ripped out the seat of my pants climbing a wall in the French countryside (long story) and was able to mend them before anybody noticed. There wasn’t a clothing mishap that my needle and thread couldn’t handle. I learned to sew with patterns when I moved to Phoenix Arizona. I’d been hired by the Phoenix Renaissance Fair to play Queen Elizabeth I. That gig doesn’t come with a gown and wig; you have to supply your own. So, my next-door neighbor Curtis took pity on me and made me a gown. The deal was, I had to let him teach me how to sew. “Make a girl a gown and she wears it for a day. Teach a girl to sew …” something like that. We made gowns encrusted in beads and a giant lace collar that looked a little like a satellite dish covered in doilies. But by gum, I had learned to really sew.
When I left Phoenix and my Renaissance Faire job, I really didn’t need to sew anymore. I still hem pants and mend Johnny’s work clothes (he’s really hard on work clothes) but it had been years since I made something that required using a pattern.
But when news of COVID-19 broke in March and Tanner Hospital put out the call for masks, I started working with patterns again. Celia and mama and I started making masks like we were killing snakes. Mama raided her fabric stash (if you know a quilter, you know someone who has a stash of fabric stuck in a closet somewhere) and pulled out a rainbow of 100% cotton. Mama cut the masks out and the sisters stitched them up.
We made masks for family, for friends, and even for folks as far away as Missouri. It’s pretty cheap to send a mask in the mail and goodness knows the United States Postal Service could use the business. We got back thank you notes and an occasional selfie of the recipient, posing in their mask, in appreciation that we cared about them enough to sew for them. Because of the virus, our loved ones were un-huggable, but with the masks, we could still show them that we cared.
So fast forward to July, and we’ve been sewing masks again. Celia, me and Mama. We’re sending them to some friends, but mostly, giving them to people in our community. We feel like it’s something that we can do to show our love and appreciation to the people here who continue to be our frontline workers.
Some folks don’t want to wear a mask. I get it. They’re not comfortable. The paper ones are especially scratchy. So, I’d like to make an offer to you. If you can’t get a mask that you’re comfortable wearing, I’d be happy to make you one. Why? Because I love you — all of you in our crazy little town. And this is a way that I can hug you, even in these COVID-19 days.
If you want a mask, please send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Mimi Gentry c/o the Times Georgian, 901 Hays Mill Road, Carrollton GA 30117. I’ll make one up for you and you can try it out. It’s the least I can do to try and keep our community safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.