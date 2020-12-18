Right now, the medical community in west Georgia is facing the hard task of caring for so many COVID-sick patients. I can't imagine how tired they are and how relieved they must feel knowing that the vaccinations are rolling out. They've gone above and beyond serving our community, but that's nothing new.
A few years ago, I was visiting somebody at the hospital. She was feeling pretty perky after a surgical procedure and we were catching up on all the news she'd missed since she'd been out of commission. It was looking like she was going to get out the next day, so she was looking forward to getting home.
It had been a sunny day, so she had her shutters open to let in the light. As I sat there, I watched clouds begin to thicken and darken and I wondered if I'd make it home before the rain started.
But there was too much talking to do to pay mind to the weather.
Suddenly over the intercom, we heard someone call a "code." Soon after, a nurse came into the room and closed the blinds. Her voice was calm:
"There's been a tornado set down in Roopville, so just to be safe, we're closing these shutters."
There didn't seem to be much danger, so my friend and I continued our conversation. But as we talked, I began to wish I knew what was going on outside those plate glass windows.
When bad weather arises, I usually turn on B-92 (our local country station.) If I turn it on and hear Jason Aldean singing about backroads and pickup trucks, we have nothing to worry about. But if I turn it on, and the DJ is in "weather reporter" mode, it means we need to pay attention.
Since I didn't have a radio handy, I jumped online and had a look at Facebook. We have several weather watchers in our community and they often post there when bad weather happens. I looked and sure enough, Doyle A. had posted something about the storm.
More news came in as people reported from their various locales: "It seems like the storm is moving up Highway 27." "It just got really dark here but no wind is blowing." And finally, "We're in the basement." I began to think it might be more than just a drill.
From her bed, my friend turned on her television and we found storm coverage. It was, in fact, a tornado set-down, and it did happen near Roopville. And the storm was, in fact, moving north on 27. If it kept due course, it was headed straight for the hospital.
I found more Facebook posts -- "the wind is really howling here but no rain." And questions, "what time is the tornado watch over?" Somebody replied, "When the tornado says it's over."
I was keeping one eye on Facebook and one eye on the sky. And I was keeping an ear on the hallway, listening for any quickened steps, or stressed voices. It seemed like we were pretty safe where we were, but a cousin of ours was working at the Joplin, Missouri, hospital when the tornado hit there in 2011, so I wasn't going to take this situation lightly.
Neither did anyone else. In a few minutes, I began to hear quicker steps and soon our nurse came back in, still smiling assuredly.
"We're going to start moving beds into the hallway so I just wanted to let you know," she said. "We just want to make sure everybody's safe."
Now my friend is usually pretty calm about such things. I figured I might as well stay calm too. I did, however, move over by her bedside and hold her hand, but mostly for my sake. I guess you never get too old to need to hold somebody dear's hand when you get scared.
All the while, the television coverage got more and more shrill, until at last, I turned it off. There was nothing to do but wait.
In pretty short order, another nurse appeared, with a security guard, and they unhitched my friend's bed and wheeled her out into the hallway. I looked down the hall and saw all the Tanner staff moving all the patients out of their rooms. They parked the beds end on end. It looked a little like airplanes waiting for takeoff.
Finally, everyone on the floor was out in the hallway. The staff joined us and we all stood quietly, listening as the tornado siren howled up the street. To break this uncomfortable silence somebody made a lame joke (that was me). I was rewarded by my dear friend squeezing my hand to let me know everything was going to be ok.
And it was. In a short span of time, the storm passed, the code was lifted, and the staff began moving patients efficiently back into their room. I heard the sound of machines being plugged in as regularly scheduled procedures went back into play.
We made it back into our own room and as soon as it was safe, my dear friend decided I needed to head home. I kissed her goodnight and left the hospital, knowing if another storm came our way in the dark of night, those nurses would make sure she was safe and sound.
