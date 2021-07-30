The other day I got restless. I had to go fast and feel the wind in my hair.
Now, most of the time I’m quite content to be at home. Content to work in my shady garden and quiet house. But every now and again my feet get itchy and I need to head for the open road.
When I get the wandering urge, I don’t have to go far. I just head south down Alternate 27. I roll down the window and turn up the radio. If I’m lucky, there’s some rock-a-billy music blaring somewhere on the airwaves. On this particular day, I found the Stray Cats singing, “My Baby was Built for Speed.”
As I left the city limits, it was high noon and the sun crested the top of the button-blue sky. I hung my arm out the window and felt the heat of it on my skin. I tapped the door in time with the thumping string bass. I finally found myself winding down the blacktop road, leaving home behind.
At first, the trees and houses grew close to the road. They seemed to push together, making me feel a little crowded as I drove along. But soon I began to see those neighborhoods open up into green expanse.
In the middle of the sea of grass stood three trees. They were oaks … splendid majesties with limbs spread to the sky. Beneath their leafy boughs, cows sleek and black sought shelter from the noonday heat. A pair of crows flew beside me, pacing my car as I drove along.
In Whitesburg, I passed all the fruit stands and antique shops. I always want to stop there and get some boiled peanuts. But I wasn’t stopping today. The open road called and there would be no pausing for refreshment.
On the other side of Whitesburg, I reached the roundabout and took a right onto Highway 5, traveling toward Roopville. The road was newly paved and smooth as glass. I sped past farmhouses, trailers, and churches … the world moved by in a beautiful blur.
I passed the sign for McIntosh Reserve and although I can usually be tempted by its cool paths and river views, I kept on driving. The open road called and there would be no pausing for nature’s bounty.
For a few minutes more, I sped along. But suddenly, looming over the hill, I saw flashing yellow lights. I had discovered why the road was so fresh and new. There was a paving crew ahead. A flagman was there, standing on the side of the road, leaning on his stop sign. All traffic was stopped.
Completely unaffected by his audience, the flagman leaned over and spit, shooting a brown stream of tobacco across the new blacktop road. I watched from my car, like the rest of the drivers, anxious to move, itching to go.
I chaffed for a little while, sitting still, wishing again for the feel of the wind in my hair. But then I took a deep breath and had a good look around. On my right, I saw a railroad running alongside the road. I could see a glimpse of it through the thick leaves…the gray bank of gravel … the heavy wooden ties. Through my open window, I could smell the thick creosote coating.
I looked to the left and saw a driveway, flanked by heavy stone pillars. The grass was carefully kept. Flowers lined a blacktop drive that snaked over the hill toward a house that I couldn’t see. Over to the side, an old stone chimney leaned … the final reminder of a house that once stood there.
I wondered who had lived there, who had stacked those stones. Kudzu mantled the back of the chimney, growing slowly into each crack and crevice. I wondered how much longer that old structure would stand, now that the destructive vines had taken hold.
Finally, I saw the guide car coming toward me with a line of vehicles in tow. I watched my line of cars as people stepped off brakes and prepared to move along.
But when the flagman turned his stop sign, it didn’t say “fast.” It said “slow.” So all of us continued to cool our jets as we followed the guide car at a snail’s pace. We were getting the scenic view of Highway 5.
We passed an old farmhouse. I could see the empty swing on the porch. We passed an old red barn with white trim around the doors and windows. We passed a field of rolled hay bales, their sloped shoulders casting no shadow at all in the noon sun. We passed a row of brand new chicken houses with tin roofs, reflecting the heat of the day. The smell was strong as we drove slowly by. Smelled like money.
Finally, we saw the flashing lights marking the end of road construction. The snail’s pace wouldn’t last much longer. I looked over and saw a horse standing in a pasture. It was solid black … its coat shone like marble. It grazed quietly, unaware of the cars that passed.
Suddenly, it jerked its head up. Its ears perked forward. Then, for no apparent reason, the horse bolted, feet pounding, mane whipping. I guess it just needed to go fast. And as I passed the guide car and accelerated into the last leg of Highway 5, I knew exactly how it felt.
