Here’s some big news — recently the Amazon Prime movie streaming service picked up “Shotokan Man,” an animated feature-length movie that I was involved in producing and writing back in 2003.
I’ve got to say, even though it took 17 years, it’s pretty exciting to see my brainchild on the little screen. Recently, I’ve been going back through my notes from that project and remembering the time that I spent journeying out west.
Before I sold the movie, I’d been talking to a producer there, trying to break into that impossible business. Well, I have to tell you that the likelihood of me actually selling a screenplay and having it produced was very small. The odds were against me. But if you know me, you’ll know that long shots and bad odds just make me want to figure out a way to beat them.
At any rate, a friend of mine gave me a round-trip ticket to anywhere in the United States. After careful consideration, I decided to fly to Los Angeles to meet this guy in person. I called some friends who live in the area and asked if I could visit. They were delighted to have me. Sunday morning, bright and early, I caught a plane out west.
I had all kinds of notions about Hollywood. I’d heard the streets were paved with fame. Celebrities and stars on every street corner. On the plane out, I held my notebook, waiting for inspiration to strike and give me a colorful piece about the quirky world of Hollywood. Maybe something about the country mouse in the great big city, bowled over by the glamour of the place. But as the plane blazed across our big nation, I remained uninspired.
Halfway through the flight, I took a stroll down the narrow aisle to see if I could spot any famous people. There were all kinds of folks — all shapes and sizes, ages, and colors. But no one that I had ever seen upon the silver screen.
The plane landed at LAX airport. There was a layer of brown sludge creeping like fog across the landscape. Legendary pollution as far as my eyes could, or more accurately, couldn’t see.
Our friends picked me up at the airport and we drove about an hour in legendary heavy traffic. So far, short of gun-toting motorists, everything I had heard about Southern California was true. Lots of cars. Lots of people. Lots of pollution.
Since I arrived a little late in the day, we went home and cooked some supper. Then we watched a couple of movies on their big-screen TV and I waited for them to vacate my couch so I could get some sleep before my meeting the next day.
I woke before dawn. Four in the morning to be exact because of the three-hour time difference. My meeting was at noon so I got all my notes and papers ready. Mr. Producer picked me up right on time and asked me if I’d ever been to Hollywood before. I told him, no, so he gave me the 25 cent tour, rolling past studio after studio, showing me the places where movie magic was made. But I never spotted any stars.
At one point, I told the producer that I was planning on writing a piece about my adventure for our local paper. He implored me, “Please don’t make us look like a bunch of freaks!”
I must say I wish there was more news of that nature to report, but as we dove around the business sections and neighborhoods that made up that famous town, I was sorely disappointed at the lack of strange sights.
It seemed that Hollywood was just another city, housing just another bunch of folks who are wrapped up in their own serious business. The Brown Derby had been torn down and the site of the famous drugstore where Rita Hayworth (or was it Susan Hayward?) was discovered had been transformed into a bland office building.
Finally, at a lonely bus stop, I think I spotted a starlet putting on lipstick — at least one from a long time ago.
The woman was sitting on the bench, waiting for the bus. Maybe waiting for fame to drive by. It looked like she’d been waiting a good, long time. Her clothes were garish. Too much lace. Too many ruffles. And her face was painted; lips rub red, eyes lined with electric blue. Her skinny legs stuck like stems out of a clutch of old shopping bags that probably contained her entire life, or what was left of it.
She looked like she had nowhere else to go. But beneath that layer of hard paint and crushing disappointment, there was a beauty left in her. Although her face was lined with her hard life, her hair was the brightest gold, carefully coifed in precise finger waves. Inside her was a glamour that only she could see, leftover from the days when she could turn heads with the force of her passing.
There was a hope in her. A hope that made her comb her hair just right. A hope that made her touch up her lipstick in the late afternoon. It was never too late for her big break. And that hope made her beautiful.
