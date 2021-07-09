Jazz. I love it because it can be as sophisticated as a whiff of French perfume but also as wild as a sack of spider monkeys.
I’m a child of a jazz lover. My daddy, Lee Gentry, was a big fan of Pete Fountain’s music so I had access as a small child. One of the first goosebump moments I ever remember happened when I was listening to Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue on one of daddy's old LPs.
I heard jazz when I watched old movies. It was played in swanky clubs, soft-filtered with smoke. Women wore gowns and orchids in their hair. Men were decked out in evening wear. They held witty conversations and swayed together gracefully, all backed up by a swinging big band.
Cary Grant and Grace Kelly and a host of other Hollywood pairs fell in love to the sweet strains of that classic music. When asked to describe that style, West Coast cool cat (and saxophone player) Paul Desmond, said, “I had in the back of my mind I wanted to sound like a dry martini.” Now that’s cool.
Jazz originated in African American communities of New Orleans in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It was music like no other and artists put their own mark on the style. African rhythms were fused with European melodies and harmonies. When asked if jazz was actually “folk music”, Louis Armstrong (Satchmo) replied, “All music is folk music. I ain’t ever heard no horse sing no song.”
The music form spans over a century and because of the individualism of players, it is really hard to hang a label on it. Miles Davis, one of the most influential and innovative musicians of the 20th century (and who claimed to be able to see colors when he heard music) had somebody ask him “What is Jazz?” Miles answered, “I’ll play it and you tell me what it is later.”
No matter how I feel, jazz can match any mood I’ve got going. If I’m feeling exuberant, give me Ella Fitzgerald’s mind-boggling scat singing. If I’m feeling blue, I can plug into Sarah Vaughn and that suits me just fine.
I can’t listen to Billie Holiday, though. Her voice is just too painful. Her song “Gloomy Monday” was so powerful that it was rumored to have been pulled off the air for contributing to several suicide deaths when it was originally aired.
When I went away to college I really became a jazz fan. I was there studying voice but made friends with many of the instrumental musicians. You couldn’t swing a dead cat without hitting a sax player.
The school had a great jazz band filled with ultra-cool guys (occasionally a girl) and they played to big crowds around campus. I tried out for the jazz band as a singer but didn't make the cut. I was unexposed to life, fresh off the farm, and my voice didn’t yet have the depth of feeling needed to sing those amazing songs.
Nevertheless, I remained a fan. Once during my college years, I took a boat trip with some local kids down in Columbus, Georgia. It was a perfectly sunny day and for the soundtrack of our adventure they chose a new singer that I had never heard of. She called herself “Madonna.” I predicted, “She’ll never make it. She has a voice like a mouse.”
Somebody on the boat asked me who I thought was a good singer. I smiled and reached into my beach bag and pulled out a cassette tape. It was a blackleg copy of Sarah Vaughn’s live concert in 1964 Paris (that I carried with me for just such an occasion.) It had been gifted to me by a trombone player in the school jazz band and it was one of my most prized possessions.
Now, I wish I could tell you that after several brief moments listening to Vaughn's masterful performance, everyone on the boat was transformed to jazz lovers and went home to spread the gospel among their own kind. Sadly, that didn’t happen. They listened for a second until her vocals began, and then they started laughing.
One of the boys began to mock her, bleating goat-like over the sound of the music. This blasphemy enraged me. “You think that’s funny?” I raged. I stomped over to the cassette tape player, popped the tape out, and threw it out into the tepid lake. "How funny is that?" I demanded as I watched the tape sink quickly into the murky water. It was only then that I realized that I had cut my nose off to spite my face.
But detractors never kept me from my love of jazz. And lucky for me, I still get to sing it.
On Wednesday nights, beginning at 7:30, Dr. Ben Geyer from UWG and Bryan Hall are hosting an open mic jazz show. The location is 4 AM Coffee Roasters (the coffee house located behind the historic Maple Street Mansion).
The people that come to play there are some of our best local players. In fact, folks travel from as far west as Alabama and as far north as Bremen to come to get in on the action.
So, if you’re looking for an evening of sophistication and unpredictability, of French perfume and spider monkeys, that’s where you’ll find it.
