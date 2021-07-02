A couple of weeks ago, Tropical Storm Bill brought in a good, soaking rain. And since then, pop-up thunderstorms have kept the ground moist. All this rain is good for so many plants, but no crop loves rain better than mushrooms.
I’d always been fascinated by mushrooms, but my elders wouldn’t eat them, so I didn’t know a thing about them either. Over the years, I had heard tell of mushrooms that made you see things if you eat them. They grew on cow-pies. I’m of the mind that eating things that grow out of cow-pies is always a bad idea.
I know other cultures consider mushrooms a delicacy. But I also know some are deadly poison (I watch British murder mysteries, so I’m pretty much an expert on those). So, I decided I needed to learn something about them.
First I turned to the inter-webs. There were lots of helpful videos about mushroom identification; lots of articles written on the subject. But when it came to life-or-death dietary decisions, I prefer to learn hands-on.
I decided to begin with Chanterelles. They’re also easy to find (because of their vibrant gold color- the color of a school bus) and easy to identify (because of their broccoli-like trunks).
On my first trip out, I picked several Chanterelles and then took them to the experts for positive identification – a local biologist who works in Talladega National Forest and Bernie Wong (formerly Carroll County’s Martha Stewart) who is knowledgeable about exotic edibles. Both verified that the mushrooms were Chanterelles – safe and edible. Then the harvest began.
When picking wild mushrooms, I discovered there were essential tools needed. Often the mushrooms grow on hilly areas, so a flat-bottomed basket is best. I needed a pair of shears because it’s best to snip them off and leave the roots behind (to grow more). Lastly, I needed a couple of snake sniffing dogs to help me keep tabs on our reptilian friends.
Before I go any further, let me offer this warning. This is not an invitation to stroll into the woods and eat mushrooms that you find there. If you want to try wild mushrooms, find someone who can teach you first. If you can’t find somebody to teach you, best to stick to the store-bought variety.
Because eating the wrong mushrooms can leave you as dead as a hammer.
PRO TIP: Go hunting in the morning. If you go later, the gnats will eat you alive.
When I went hunting, the first thing I noticed was how cool it was in the woods. Overhead, a breeze sifted through the leaves, making a different noise than the wind through the pines. Even the birds sounded strange in that humid place, like I was hearing them from underwater.
They tracked the dogs and me through the woods, flitting from low branch to low branch and fussing all the while. Otherwise, It was quiet with last winter’s leaves lying damp and silent beneath our feet.
I picked mushrooms for a while and in pretty short order had gathered a basket full. All that stooping and bending got me a little out of breath so I hopped up on an old moss-backed log to sit and “blow a little” (as my great-grandmother used to say). Dangling my feet like a child, I looked around.
Close to the stream, the bamboo-like grass softened the ground, and sprays of fern burst up like fireworks. After resting for a minute, I saw a likely patch that drew me from my perch. I made my way across the stream to reach them and knelt to the ones growing at the base of a tree.
As I put my hand down to pick, I was surprised to find a box terrapin there too. It gave me a little start. I’d been so focused on filling my basket, I had stopped being careful. I slowed down and started paying attention to where I put my hands.
PRO TIP: Coat yourself with bug spray and take a bath immediately after you pick. If you don’t, the chiggers will enjoy their own harvest.
I topped off my basket, whistled for the dogs, and headed for home. In the pasture, next to the woods, a rain-crow moaned sorrowfully. I was overcome by the peacefulness of the place and how it felt so far away from everything.
Drifting through the woods with the dogs, harvesting the uncultivated bounty, made me feel Neolithic – existing in the most basic of states. I felt thankful for the beauty of the woods and the golden treasure of the mushrooms.
