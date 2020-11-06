This morning, I woke before Johnny and lay listening to the quiet house.
I heard Fat Cookie snoring in the next room. I heard Uncle Robert’s clock ticking faithfully from the kitchen. Reaching above my head, I opened the curtains looked outside. The maple tree branches showed stark and bare, black against the blue of the still-dark sky. There was condensation on the window, like rain on the inside of the glass. I sat up in the dark and traced the branches of the tree on the wet pane.
It didn’t take long before the sky started turning lilac. It was time to get up. Leaving Johnny still asleep, I dressed for my morning walk.
Usually, the dogs go with me. They do some of their best work when we’re walking in the woods. They scatter out, noses to the ground, sniffing for dangerous interlopers, like squirrels or possums. If there’s ever anything amiss, at all, I can count on them to let me know immediately.
But if you want to see any deer, having dogs with you can be a drawback. While they canvass the woods, plowing through leaves and jumping over logs, they notify each and every wild thing within a square mile that we’re coming. So, the only sign I ever see of deer is what they’ve left behind on the ground.
So, this morning the dogs weren’t invited. They thought they were going, but soon enough, they figured out what was going on … that I was walking and they were not. They looked sad-eyed, but I disregarded the guilt-trip and closed the door between us.
I stepped out of the garden gate and into the woods. The sun hadn’t cleared the horizon yet, but the sky was turning fragile pink. The mist lay in curtains … lazy clouds caught too close to the ground. Fingers of fog reached up around the bottoms of the trees. On the tip of every branch, water had condensed, leaving a single shining bead, like diamonds strewn in sweet abundance.
I started to make my quiet way down the old log road, toward the lake. Without the dogs snuffling and tearing around, I was able to listen to the woods. The birds were starting to wake up. I heard the train, miles away. It sounded like it was coming from underwater.
Usually, when we walk in the morning, the crows mark our noisy passage with cawing and swooping, letting the whole world know that we’re out in the woods. But this morning they didn’t see me. They flew silently overhead, as I passed silently on the ground.
I continued up the lumber road, careful not to step on sticks, walking toe to heel “Native American-style.” Just before I got to edge of the trees, I cut to the right and made my way down into a dry streambed. I wanted to make sure to be downwind of the meadow.
I found a nice place to sit … on a fallen log, just inside the fence, just inside the tree line. I sat, hidden by green briars and watched the meadow to see who would show up. The sky was getting lighter and the sun was up … a ball of orange, burning it’s way through the fog in the thick stand of trees.
Above the meadow a hawk wheeled. It keened high and harsh. Through the woods I could hear Vesta’s goats bleating for their breakfast. The sheepdog barked sharply then stopped, leaving the world quiet. For a long time, I sat still … as still as the ground below me and the sky above me.
Finally, I heard a snap, as something made it’s careful way through the trees. A big white-tailed doe picked her way through the brush and out into the field, her ears stretched wide to catch any danger sounds.
Her dun-colored fur was the same color as the dead leaves in the woods, so I didn’t spot her until she came out onto the green grass. She was followed by another smaller doe. Together they listened, looked, then made their careful way into the meadow. Three more deer followed. One was a buck. They had come for their breakfast. They moved out into the field, to the clover and vetch … grazing cautiously, watching constantly.
I watched them for a long time as they made their delicate way across the grass, staying close to the edge of the trees. It filled me with peace to see them there. Finally, I had seen enough. The seat of my pants was wet from the log. My stomach growled reminding me that deer weren’t the only creatures that needed breakfast. I was ready to go.
I didn’t want to startle them too much, so I coughed discreetly to let them know that I was there. All five heads jerked up. They looked in my direction. Then they disappeared in a flash of white tails and slender legs. They bolted away across the field and into the woods, leaving only footprints behind.
I stood and headed for home.
