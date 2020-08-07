I am generally not a picky eater. I’ll pretty much eat anything that doesn’t eat me first. But I am a biscuit snob. I admit it. I was raised on the best biscuits known to Man and can’t compromise when it comes to that Southern culinary delight.
There are lots of single-serving bread-type substances that call themselves “biscuits.” Fast food breakfast menus are full of them. When I work production jobs, I am often faced with that version, and can hardly stomach it. I watch the uninitiated gobble them down and would honestly rather starve than eat that inferior product (I usually console myself with a doughnut at that point).
When it comes to biscuits, my grandmother Hattie Lou Bandy is the one who spoiled me. She learned the art of making them early — when she was a little. Because she was the only girl in a large family, she was the only one who could help her mama in the kitchen. And because her father died when she was young, her mother had to take on the duties of farming and running her large crew of sons out in the fields. So, the weight of cooking the meals for the family fell squarely on Hattie’s narrow shoulders. She told me she could remember standing on a stool because she was too small to reach the countertop. The first thing she learned was how to make was biscuits.
Hattie made biscuits like a maestro. She rolled out her biscuit cloth (a tea towel used exclusively for this purpose) and sprinkled it with flour. In a bowl, she put a double handful of flour, made a hole in the middle, put a fistful of Crisco and a splash of buttermilk, formed the dough, rolled it out, and used a water glass to cut the round shapes out. She put them in the oven and in 12ish minutes, out came a pan of golden-topped biscuits. They were perfect every time. Crunchy outsides and fluffy insides.
As we grew up and moved out of the house, we tried to learn to make biscuits from her so we could have them anytime we wanted them. We’d ask, “How much flour?” She’d answer, “This much” as she poured some freely from the bag. We’d ask “How much Crisco?” She’d answer, “This much” as she spooned a handful out. Biscuit making was not an exact science and the magic was safely stored in Hattie’s head.
So when she passed from this earth, she took those angelic biscuits with her. I made a few sad attempts, but they’d always come out as tough as clay. Completely inedible. But the other day, I was visiting Johnny’s parents and came across a recipe that intrigued me. Yogurt Biscuits. With just three ingredients. I was intrigued. Because although biscuits are much beloved by me, they have packed some pounds on me in the past few years. So the prospect of making a low-fat version sent me to the kitchen for one last attempt.
I have to say the experiment was a complete success. So much so that I’d like to share the recipe with all of you.
1 ½ cup self-rising flour
1-teaspoon salt
1 ¼ cup plain yogurt
1. Preheat oven to 450 F.
2. Lightly grease cookie sheet with butter
3. Whisk flour and salt together in a large bowl. Make a hollow in the center. Pour yogurt into center and stir with a fork, pulling flour into yogurt (don’t overwork this. It will cause the biscuits to be tough). Mix until dry ingredients are moistened and the dough forms.
4. Sprinkle dough with flour until the surface is “non-sticky.”
5. With a tablespoon dip out individual biscuits. Dip your hand in flour and pat them down gently into disc shapes. Place close together on sheet.
6. Put a sliver of butter on top of each biscuit.
7. Bake 10-14 minutes until light golden brown. Serve hot. Makes 12 biscuits.
Now, I can’t lie to you. These weren’t as good as Hattie Lou’s. I’m going to have to join the heavenly choir to get any of her biscuits again. But these were tasty nonetheless. Kind of a sourdough flavor — chewy on the outside, fluffy on the inside.
As you might expect, all this writing about biscuits is making me hungry so I’m heading to the kitchen to try again. I hope it wasn’t beginner’s luck. You’ll have to ask Johnny how they turn out.
