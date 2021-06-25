Johnny and I are looking forward to this year's tomato tour. That's when we drive around for Carroll County, making a study of the tomato plants that are growing here.
We spot them everywhere – their dark green foliage and red fruit bursting from their wire cage trellises. We see them growing in gardens and perched in pots on front porches and in big greenhouses (Crager/Hagar Farms). We gawk and then hurry by, trying hard not to feel envy about the extravagant crops.
Feelings run strong when you’re talking about homegrown tomatoes.
We are not alone in this obsession. People all over are growing them, fast and furiously. We know people who have dedicated most of their yards to the pursuit. Tomatoes grow on rooftops, on the edge of vacant lots, in front of lawyer’s offices. Anywhere there’s a patch of dirt that gets good sun, near an easy water source, people will plant a tomato. Why? Because here, in Carroll County, we love some homegrown tomatoes.
And this is the time of year we all wait for – when the crop comes in.
There’s lots of canning going on (not at our house) and I hear friends and relatives talking about how many quarts “they put up.” They spend hours sweating in the kitchen, sterilizing jars, pouring in the thick juice and fruit, sealing the jars tight.
All that work ensures they’ll be able to enjoy their harvest all year long. But canning is a task not undertaken by the weak of heart, so more often than not (thankfully); gardeners who find themselves with too many tomatoes end up giving some away. The rest of us are happy to offer good homes to their mouth-watering produce.
I know that we’re not the only tomato lovers in the world. In Italy, their entire diet seems to be based on meaty fruit. In Spain, around this time of year, they have a food fight festival called La Tomatina where people arm themselves with tons of ripe tomatoes and throw them at each other. It’s reported to be great fun, although the pictures I saw online look more like a horrifying blood bath.
I think the tomato lovers in our midst would be dismayed by the senseless waste of perfectly good tomatoes.
There’s no countywide consensus on what’s the best variety. Big Boy is a perennial favorite, but lately, folks are planting heritage varieties like Cherokee Purple and new strains like Sun Gold. But I think we can all agree on one thing – they are best eaten when still warm from the sun.
We bear them into our kitchens and display them on the counter while we assemble BLTs…slathering bread with mayo, black pepper, lettuce, and bacon (if our cholesterol levels are low enough for us to still eat bacon).
In these parts, there are as many different opinions about optimum growing techniques as there are growers. Most everybody mulches. Some mulch with hay. Some with newspapers. Some with human hair (you know who you are). Some people stake them out, but some think the wire cage is best. They sprinkle them with lime. They dose them with Epsom salts. They all have a little trick that they are usually happy to share with amateurs like myself.
Johnny and I have tried to grow tomatoes but to no avail. I guess we just don’t have the “touch.” I am, however, happy to report that there are plenty of people in our neighborhood who do.
John Denver, poet, and songwriter from the wilds of the Rocky Mountains wrote a song that sums up our love for the summer fruit:
There ain’t nothin’ in the world that I like better
Than bacon n lettuce n homegrown tomatoes
Up in the mornin’, out in the garden
Get you a ripe one, don’t pick a hard 'un
Plant 'em in the spring, eat ‘em in the summer
All winter without ‘em is a culinary bummer
I forget all about the sweatin’ and the diggin’
Every time I go out and pick me a big un’
Homegrown tomatoes, homegrown tomatoes
What would life be like without homegrown tomatoes
Only two things that money can’t buy
That's true love and homegrown tomatoes
Truer words were never spoken.
