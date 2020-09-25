I’ve been writing this column for almost 20 years now and every now and again I like to have a guest writer fill in for me. This week, I’d like to present my mama, Tommie Freeman. She’s our family historian and it was at her knee that I learned to tell a good story.
This beautiful fall weather has caused me to leave inside activities behind as I slip into a jacket and walk among my flowers and plants. My yard brings back many memories of friends and family who shared plants or seeds with me. And as I see new growth push up through rich soil, my thoughts wander back through years past.
My gardening interests began when I was a child at the foot of Ft. Mountain in North Georgia. Mother and I lived there with my Grandma Holcomb. When June the 9th came around, all our family gathered to celebrate Grandma’s birthday. It was a big occasion. Mother cleaned the house and prepared foods. My contribution was going into the vegetable garden to find the first ripe tomato. Mother’s row of gladiolas stood there, straight and tall in the middle of the vegetable plants. Even though my mother always hated taking flowers inside the house, it was a special occasion, so I picked an armload of brightly colored flowers and placed them lovingly in Grandma Holcomb’s big yellow vase.
Grandma grew flowers that she called Standing Cypress. As a child, I’d pick the brightly colored fingernail-shaped petals and press them to my own nails, and pretend, for a little while, I was “grown up.” While standing by grandma’s flowerbeds, I was troubled by the long sticks that were laid on the ground. Even though I knew she placed them there carefully to keep the chickens from uprooting her plants, it looked so messy. Well, guess what? When I grew up I had chickens too and I put rocks and flowerpots in my flowerbeds to prevent those birds from uprooting my flowers. I guess I could put socks on my chicken’s feet. My daughter Mimi and I were in Switzerland once and saw chickens wearing socks to prevent them from destroying their beautiful flowers.
After I was grown, I took a hosta from Grandma Holcomb’s yard and transplanted it to my yard. She always called that plant an “August Lily.” From my other grandmother’s yard, I took a succulent plant that has been in Grandma Bandy’s family for generations. These plants connect me to my family … some who died before I was even born. My mother and my grandmothers planted the seeds of the love of gardening in me.
Currently, I have a white pine in my yard. Its mountain scent reminds me of the first white pines I remember. They were in my Grandma Holcomb’s yard. When my seven uncles gathered for my grandma’s birthday, those men squatted in the cool shade to chew the fat. It always reminded of my Cherokee ancestors.
As a child, I walked a quarter mile to the fork of the road to catch the school bus. If it was raining or cold, our neighbors would invite me into their warm little home … with smoke coming out the chimney. I waited there for the bus. Years later, with my kids packed into the old green station wagon, we passed that little house. The friends were long gone, but the roses that climbed all over the bank, on the roadside, were still there. Just like they had been years before. I dug a small bush and brought it to my garden. When that sweet-smelling rose blooms I am reminded of those kind people.
Many years flew by and I found the most wonderful place to live, where I raised a family and grew my flowers and plants … a place called Carrollton. Here on our farm, my family’s roots run deep and our faith grows strong.
Up the drive, alongside the fence, my crepe myrtles bloom in all their glory. It didn’t look very promising when we brought home two-dozen sticks from mother’s brother, Uncle Joe. When we planted them it was so cold and miserable … but not one single plant died. Although Uncle Joe and his wife Lois are gone now, I always think of them when the crepe myrtles bloom.
I planted peonies in the bed by the driveway. Mother had white and pink ones and they bloomed profusely every spring. She had quite a green thumb. When my plants blossom each year, it reminds me that my mother Hattie could always grow peonies better than I could.
Our next-door neighbor Miss Mary Latimer gave me yellow daylilies and lilac bushes. I “guard the lilacs with my life,” as mother would say. I think of Miss Mary in the spring when those lilacs blossom. We still miss her, but there is evidence of her love in my garden.
I have many plants and most of them bring to mind friends and family who have enriched my life. My mother and grandmothers are all gone. But their love for flowers has made me a much happier person, even if I do bring my flowers into our house.
