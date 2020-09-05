Eleven years ago, I went to London. The reason? I was there for the Portobello Film Festival. Our movie “Shotokan Man” had been accepted there and a few of us went to make the best of the opportunity.
We were going to try and get some press coverage. My director in LA had even hired a publicist to make sure we got good exposure while we were over there. For weeks before our departure date, the publicist sent press releases to hundreds of British publications, trying to get some excitement generated for “Shotokan Man.” She called it “building the buzz.”
While she was hard at work in the publicity mines, I was packing and getting ready for the event. We had been talking to some students at the British Academy of Theater about coming to the premiere and playing different characters in the film. So, I had to build a wardrobe for all of them. I had the most fun with the “Alabama geishas.” I haunted thrift stores around town, looking for cheap kimonos and camo tube-tops. No high-heel flip-flops were left behind. I bought giant curlers for hair and constructed colorful hair ornaments out of fishing lures and chopsticks. It was a beautiful thing.
We arrived in London on Wednesday morning, stuffing our bags of wardrobe into a small cab. Finally, we drove into the Notting Hill area and found Portobello Street. The market was in full swing — the street was crowded with fruit and flower vendors, antique and dress booths, almost anything you could imagine. There were weird and wonderful people everywhere. We made immediate plans to pass out fliers there advertising our film. And how better to grab attention than to dress like Alabama geishas?
The next morning we pulled out the wardrobe. We painted our faces white with blood-red on our lips. Classic geisha makeup. Our variation was powder-blue eye shadow- classic 1970’s redneck style. We put giant rollers in our hair to create a silhouette sort of like the wigs that Japanese geisha wear, topped off with fishing-lure hair ornaments. We were completely unrecognizable, which is a good thing when you’re about to make a public spectacle of yourself.
We were walking out the door with fliers in hand when the phone rang. It was the publicist. She said, “Get on the next train to Essex. The BBC just called and they want Mimi on a radio show that starts in 30 minutes. I looked down at my camo tube-top and cheap kimono. I looked at our director Bob. “But … but …” “No time to change.” He said. “We go like we are.” Easy for him to say. He wasn’t wearing Alabama geisha clothes.
On the train, the publicist called and caught me up on what we were doing. The show was called “Loud Women.” No, I’m not making this up. It was sort of a radio version of “The View” where all these ladies sit around and talk about current events and entertainment. She gave me a list of things we might talk about and told me, “just be yourself.” Easier said than done, wearing high-heel flip-flops and fishing lures in your hair.
When we got to the radio station, the show had already begun. So I tried to tiptoe in without being too conspicuous (in my red silk dragon-incrusted kimono and giant hair curlers). The host of the show was named Sadie. She thought my get-up was hysterical (thank goodness). They all cooed about my Southern accent. Then we got down to brass tacks. They talked about the movie for a minute or two. I spouted details about the time and place of the premiere.
Then we moved onto the rest of the topics. Inquiring minds wanted to know. What did I think about American politics? I told them I was singularly unqualified to discuss it, but I thought President Obama looked really nice in his Armani suit. They asked me if I thought Elton John should be able to adopt a child. I replied that since I’d never met the man, I couldn’t really comment on it. At the end of the show, Sadie asked me if I would consider being the BBC correspondent for the Southeastern Bible Belt. I told them I’d like that just fine.
We took a cab back to the train station. The three Alabama geishas stood outside while Director Bob bought tickets. Some Japanese tourists asked us if they could take our picture. As the cameras flashed, I wondered how they’d explain the crazy geisha knock-offs back home. I knew I wouldn’t have to explain once I returned home. For me, it was all in a day’s work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.