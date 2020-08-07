Editor's note: Columnist Joe Garrett is on sabbatical. This column was originally published March 22, 2015.
Human beings, in general, stink at predicting the future — next day … next week … next year.
“We hunger for certainty in our lives, but we will never get it,” a wise man once said. “That’s just life.”
It’s time to stick a fork in predicting. But let’s face it. Every year when college basketball’s March Madness is underway, Americans check their office brackets daily to see who can pick the most winners.
It’s been argued the odds of filling out a perfect bracket are one out of 9,223,372,036,854,775,808. In other words, don’t count on it. However, the optimist in me says to give it try. You do actually have a chance.
Whether it’s the weather, sports, business, politics, parenting, or even presuming what the preacher will say next Sunday, human beings love to predict. And once again, we stink at it.
Therefore, since we’re actually pathetic at prognosticating, I’m going to join the crowd. The following are my predictions for Carroll County in the year 2065:
Maple Street, Dixie Street, and Bankhead Highway will showcase what’s best about the city of Carrollton. After numerous debates and a lot of spending, power lines will be buried underground to give these areas a classier look.
The Carrollton GreenBelt will be viewed as the community’s greatest asset that sparked a revival of businesses and retirees relocating to Carrollton.
Adamson Square will be a thriving environment for parents to feel safe bringing their children to eat, play, and shop.
Roopville will become the Napa Valley of the Southeast, drawing some of the nation’s top chefs to create restaurants located on the farms to showcase the area’s local meats, poultry, organic vegetable gardens, and artisan cheeses.
The University of West Georgia will have a student population of 35,000. After outgrowing its space, a satellite campus will be located in Temple.
After the Georgia Legislature approves legalized horse racing, Mt. Zion will have the premier horse track in the Southeast due to its proximity to the “West Georgia International Airport.”
As the wine production continues to thrive in Burwell, the local nudist colony will decide to move its home base to Wedowee to enjoy recreational water skiing and fishing.
Massive jobs will return to Bowdon when the Steed Flying Car Corporation locates its plant near downtown specializing in manufacturing parts for the new flying automobile.
In Villa Rica, after the J. Collins statue is stolen from City Hall by a group of mischievous teenagers, a local scuba diver will discover it buried in the water at Lake Dang in Whitesburg. Thankfully, it will be restored and returned to the City of Gold.
Even though America’s eating habits will have changed towards a healthier diet, fried chicken will still be a staple of the Southern palate. Therefore, Big Chic will still be in business.
And there you have it. Whether I’m right or wrong of what Carroll County will look like in 2065, I really don’t mind. I predict I’ll probably be dead.
