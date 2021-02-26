It was all about the drum beat.
Have you ever shared a friendship with someone that you never anticipated? Ever had a relationship with someone that defied expectations because, on the surface, the two of you seemed so different?
I recently read a story about such a relationship. A friendship between two unlikely individuals — 51-year-old rock legend Dave Grohl from Los Angeles and Nandi Bushell, a 10-year-old girl from Ipswich, England.
Grohl first rose to fame as the drummer for the band Nirvana. From there, he founded The Foo Fighters. He can boast of hit records, sold-out concerts and a Hall of Fame induction to his name. But last year, he experienced something new in his long, illustrious career.
A challenge to a drum battle.
If you’ve never seen a drum battle, I would highly recommend you add it to your bucket list. The first one I ever saw was back in 1982 at Cedartown High School after the Carrollton Trojans played the Bulldogs on Doc Ayres Field. Gil McGinnis led the Trojan band’s drum corps to a decisive victory as the crowd cheered. I still don’t understand how the crowd didn’t lose its hearing after the noisy pounding of the drums.
Rock-and-roll is no longer what most kids listen to these days, but Nandi Bushell is an exception. After listening to a Beatles record, she fell in love with the drums and has posted videos of herself playing on YouTube. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, Nandi didn’t really have anyone to play with.
But when have obstacles ever stopped kids from doing what they love to do?
So, for her next YouTube video, Nandi played a cover of Dave Grohl’s biggest hit — a song called “Everlong” first released in 1997. At the beginning of the video, she issued a challenge while twirling one stick and pointing the other directly at the camera.
“Dave Grohl, I challenge you to a drum-off!” she declared.
Asked why she challenged an icon, Nandi’s logic was refreshingly simple: “He’s a drummer, he thrashes the kit really hard, which I like, so why not? My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl and all the Foo Fighters!”
A few days later, Grohl’s phone blew up thanks to an explosion of texts. They all said the same thing: You’ve been called out by a 10-year old, Dave. What are you going to do about it?
Grohl watched Nandi’s video, amused. But no one would have blamed him if he had simply smiled, given the video a “Like” and moved on. After all, she is just a kid – 40 years younger and virtually unknown, while he is a living legend. He also has a family of his own and is busy working on releasing a new album. No one would have noticed if he simply let the moment pass.
Instead, Grohl recorded a video of his own.
“Nandi, in the last week, I’ve gotten at least 100 texts from people all around the world saying, ‘This girl is challenging you to a drum-off,'” said Grohl. “'What are you going to do?’ You’re an incredible drummer! I’m really flattered that you’ve picked some of my songs to do for your videos, and you’ve done them all perfectly. So today, I’m going to give you something you may never have heard before. This is my response to your challenge – so now the ball is in your court!”
Nandi watched the video, listened to Grohl’s song – and two days later, recorded her own rendition of it, saying: “Dave Grohl, that was epic! It’s an honor to battle you!”
Grohl watched her response and promptly conceded defeat. But their blossoming friendship didn’t end there. Soon, they were meeting each other over Zoom, and Grohl announced that he wrote a new song just for her.
“She’s got the power/She’s got the sound/Nandi on the drums makes the world go round!”
Not to be outdone, Nandi wrote her own song, titled “Rock and Grohl.”
“Rock n’ roll’s my love/Rock n’ roll’s my soul/Rock n’ Grohl will help me change the world!”
Whatever genre of music you listen to, it’s impossible not to smile when you watch the two of these very different people — but very like souls — battle against each other. Their videos have now been watched by millions of people, and they’ve made plans for Nandi to realize her dream and play with the Foo Fighters onstage as soon as the pandemic is over.
“There’s something about seeing the joy and energy of a kid in love with an instrument,” Grohl says. “She’s ... a force of nature. But (she has to play) at the end of the set because she’s going to steal the show!”
There is something so valuable to learn from stories like this.
Of course, not all of us are famous rock stars or fearless 10-year-olds. But it just goes to show that two people can be very different on the surface and yet still enrich each other’s lives. Even when we’re separated by distance, age, gender, race or anything else, finding what we do have in common can be a truly joyful experience.
Sometimes, the friendships we least expect can be the most special. And that’s the best beat of all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.