Grab your brooms, brothers and sisters. The hour is upon us.
“Tis now the very witching time of night,” declares Shakespeare’s famous character Hamlet. “When churchyards yawn and hell itself breathes out contagion to the world; now could I drink hot blood, and do such bitter business as the day would quake to look on.”
In other words, Hamlet is ready to take care of business. It was time to get even with his Uncle Claude who murdered his daddy, and later married Hamlet’s momma.
Uncle Claude wasn’t stupid. He knew he needed to shut up his new stepson or the whole world would know what actually happened. Therefore, instead of hiring the mafia, Uncle Claude staged a good ole-fashioned sword fight between Hamlet and another fellow.
The catch was the other fellow’s sword had poison on the edge, and, just in case he lost to Hamlet, Uncle Claude had a big celebration glass of wine for his stepson to drink in victory. The only problem—the wine was also poison.
During the duel, the other fellow’s sword cut Hamlet but that didn’t stop the battle quite yet. Hamlet returned the blow by stabbing the other fellow to death. And then, Hamlet’s momma recognized the wine was poison, and like most mothers—she put herself before her child’s well-being. She drank it and collapsed to her demise.
That’s when Hamlet moved toward his Uncle Claude, stabbed him and he fell dead. And for the grand finale, the poison in Hamlet’s body kicked-in and he perished.
“The moral of it is though,” said the late comedian Andy Griffith. “I reckon if you was to ever kill a fellow and then marry his wife, I’d be extra careful not to tell my stepson.”
In all likelihood the next few weeks may look like a modern Shakespeare play. Ballot boxes will be contested, and angry folks on all sides of the aisle will make a lot of noise. Everyone from Unalaska, Alaska to Bugtussle, Kentucky to Burnt Porcupine, Maine will have an opinion.
Hopefully, we can enjoy the entertainment. I’m especially curious to see if the armed militia Proud Boys join forces with the Florida gay community’s Proud Boys to protest.
“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” said President Trump.
Now that could be quite a show.
No matter what happens, my prayer is we will all learn to deal with whatever outcome moves our way. An election has a way of scaring the dickens out of even a witch’s homemade brew.
Life’s too short to get our underdrawers in a wad over such matters.
Hamlet may have taken justice into his own hands; however, at the end of the story they all fell dead.
Maybe there’s a better way at conflict resolution. Shakespeare had a way of looking deeply into the psyches of human minds when faced with a challenge.
Andy Griffith, on the other hand, had a way of seeing what’s best in this world whenever things got too stressful. He didn’t pull out his gun (he rarely carried one).
He went fishing.
