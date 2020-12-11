There’s an old stereo in my dad’s bedroom.
It’s no longer plugged into the wall. I’m pretty sure there’s not even an outlet nearby to make it a possibility of playing a record without dragging a Husky 25-foot extension cord across the room.
But it still works (I think).
The needle on the record player has never been dependable. It somehow manages to collect more lint than a grown man’s bellybutton after donning a sweatshirt on a cold day.
I’ve bypassed my brothers and asked my dad directly if he would consider leaving me the stereo in his will should I outlive him.
“You don’t have to wait until I die,” he said. “Just come get it.”
I still haven’t picked it up. My brothers aren’t the type of people to start a family quarrel over a stereo. I can see us fighting over something bigger such as who will inherit my dad’s Snapper lawnmower and tiller. He also has a nice red wheelbarrow that really may start a feud. His shovel, however, needs to be upgraded.
There was a moment in time when our family stereo was first-class. RCA made a quality sound system that echoed from a piece of furniture that resembled a small dresser or chest, unlike today’s stereos that are no bigger than a Christmas candle.
My brothers and I are about as different as Duke’s Mayonnaise and Hellmann’s. We only share in common the ability to speak in public, do comedic impersonations and eat an entire pan of homemade biscuits and gravy when the situation presents itself.
While my brother Bill excelled at any sport he tried and my other brother Bob shot below par on any golf course he encountered, I sat for hours spinning records on the old RCA that once sat in my family’s living room.
I don’t know why I’m feeling a little nostalgic this week. Maybe it’s because I heard an old Ray Conniff song on the radio yesterday? More than likely it’s my mother’s spirit tapping me on the shoulder from beyond to remind me she’s not too far away. Last Tuesday marked two years since we lost her.
Every year the first Christmas song she played was Conniff’s “Jolly Old St. Nicholas.” It wasn’t on purpose. That song happens to be the first selection on Conniff’s 1962 classic “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” album. And we always played it to kickstart the holidays.
For the last 36 years, I’ve expanded my love of Christmas music through such modern holiday recordings by Alabama, James Taylor, Amy Grant, Kenny G, Alan Jackson, Harry Connick, Jr. and anything by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.
The only difference with those recordings is I listened to them initially by CDs, MP3 streaming or audio cassette tapes. Nothing against those methods — it’s just Bing Crosby and Burl Ives sound better at Christmas when heard through an old RCA record player.
Some days I wish I could go back in time (if only for a day) and sit by the old RCA listening to the sounds of the season while the whiff of bacon frying emanates from my mother’s stove.
On second thought, I can’t bring my mother back, but I can sizzle a pack of Oscar Meyer’s in a black iron skillet right now. As for the old RCA, I need to find a spot in my family’s living room so I can hear Bing croon the festive “Mele Kalikimaka” and dream of a white Christmas.
My wife’s probably thinking the RCA needs to go somewhere else.
Oh well, we can figure that out later. I need to pick up the stereo before my brothers read this story.
Daddy, I’m on the way!
