They’re not singing at Graceland.
The walls outside the King’s quarters on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis are now covered in graffiti.
Graceland? Come on folks!
“Don’t be cruel,” Elvis sang.
This world’s in a mess. The looters and rioters in the cities are throwing more rocks in a matter of minutes than Ernest T. Bass ever threw during his five appearances on the Andy Griffith Show.
I don’t know the solution to solving this problem because of the way I was reared (or as we say in the South “raised.”) My momma taught me to immediately admit my guilt if I was ever stopped by a cop. Her advice has served me well with a .500 batting average (3 tickets and 3 warnings over 35 years).
“Mr. Garrett, did you know you were going 55 mph in a 35 mph?” the policeman asked as he shined a flashlight in my eyes.
“Yessir,” I replied. “I have no argument. I’m guilty. You caught me speeding.”
Now if I was stopped by a cop for something bigger than speeding, I’ll tell you how my daddy would have handled my situation. He would have whipped my fanny from Carrollton to Tallapoosa if I was ever caught looting or arrested for vandalizing someone’s property.
He’s still alive so if Sheriff Terry Langley ever does arrest me, all he has to do to save our taxpayers some money is call my dad. He still wears a belt.
Today the psychology experts would call spanking “child abuse.” Parents can go to prison for such a thing. If that’s the case, the parents from the Chapel Heights neighborhood where I grew up would all be in jail today.
I should know because I was popped on my gluteus maximus by at least four other parents on my street before I was age nine. And I want each of them who are still alive today to know that I’m grateful for their guidance.
“If you’ve never been hated by your child, you’ve never been a parent,” said the late Bette Davis.
It’s tough being a parent. And after the events of 2020, I can’t imagine any tougher job than being a police officer or a school teacher.
As the world has watched senseless deaths at the hands of law enforcement officials, these bad apples have given the overwhelming majority of those in their profession who are patrolling the streets a bad name. And that makes me sad.
Unfortunately, too many people in our society see things in black and white. It’s the same thing I experienced 25 years ago when I was a public education high school teacher.
“Oh, I don’t see how you teach. Those kids are so bad today,” I heard more times than I can count on all my fingers and toes.
The reality is 99 percent of the students I taught were generally well-behaved (most of the time).
Now, let’s talk about the one percent. I taught that group, too. And they deserved to be loved and cherished like the others, despite their challenging behavior that often created the negative public perception of children and teens. If you truly knew the background of their difficult home environments, it’s easy to see how their anger was often stored inside like steam in a tea kettle right before it blows.
I long for the day when our brains will eventually transcend above an us-versus-them tribal mentality. Many people don’t agree with the protesters, and that’s OK. What’s disturbing is grouping those peacefully protesting with those who are breaking windows, rioting in the streets, and pointing guns at law enforcement officials. That’s not fair.
We have a lot to learn about each other. It’s amazing what happens when we take our gloves off and begin to have real conversations where we actually leave our egos at the door and genuinely listen to each other.
In the meantime, let’s celebrate the good in the teachers trying to balance instruction amidst the biggest global pandemic since the Spanish Flu. And let’s celebrate the good about our law enforcement officers.
Look at what’s happened locally in the last few weeks. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department solved a murder case in Mt. Zion and today the man and woman allegedly responsible are behind bars. A week later, two people who allegedly stole a child from a mother’s arms in Chamblee were arrested on Oak Grove Road in Carrollton. The baby, thankfully, was unharmed and returned to his mother.
Kudos to Sheriff Langley, our police chiefs, and law enforcement officials throughout the west Georgia area for serving. Although we may have our share of problems locally and aren’t immune to the national social issues of our time, these officials have an outstanding track record eliminating the bad apples from their force when caught doing the wrong thing.
As for those who turned the entrance of Elvis’s Graceland into graffiti, may you work for change in a more productive way. I wish I had the answers to help you.
All I know is, like Elvis, “I’m all shook up.”
