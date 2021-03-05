The calculator is broken.
It looks like it can be rigged to work at least for a little while. However, after pounding the keys for the last 12 years, I think it’s time to purchase a new one — possibly even jumbo size so it’s easier to read the numbers.
Why is a broken calculator a big deal? What does this have to do with making the world a better place?
Oh, you of little faith. Stay the course and follow me to the last paragraph.
Once upon a time, I was a young boy growing up in a household where we didn’t hear tractors cranking or a rooster singing cock-a-doodle-doo from our bedrooms. We heard the sounds of my dad’s calculator.
He was an accountant.
During this time of year, he would often bring his work home at night and finish tax returns until my mother yelled at him to go to sleep so he could function and do it all over again the next day.
April 15 was always a welcome sigh of relief in our household.
When it comes to keyboards, I’ve had the best training on the planet. Bunny Duncan taught me the home row keys and how to work a type writer in eighth grade at Carrollton Junior High. The Carroll Symphony Orchestra maestro Terry Lowry continues to teach me the keys on the piano every week. Even my old boss Dan Magill at the University of Georgia was actually once in the Guiness Book of World Records listed as the world’s fastest two-finger typist (148 words per minute).
And there’s my dad Jimmy. He can punch numbers on a calculator faster than Bill Elliott’s stock car rounding the Talladega Motor Speedway before restrictor plates were outlawed.
“I bet calculators were as welcome in your home as much as baseball bats were in ours,” said my friend Chris White, whose dad Archie was the long-time baseball coach at the University of West Georgia.
“Absolutely not,” I replied. “My dad didn’t even like us owning one.”
“What?” he questioned.
“You see, my dad believed mathematics should be learned inside the head, not from an electronic device that provides quick, easy answers,” I answered. “Whenever he would help me study any type of math class, I would plead my case for him to let me use a calculator ...”
“THINK!” he demanded.
“I can’t do it,” I countered.
“Yes, you can. THINK!” he reiterated.
Apparently, my dad wasn’t the only one in town who taught big lessons with this one word.
“My dad made all of his ball players and the young ones who attended his summer camp ingrain that five-letter word into their mentality,” said Chris. “He went so far to make every baseball player write T-H-I-N-K into their baseball gloves. Anyone who’s ever played the game knows it’s easy to get distracted during nine innings. Dad always wanted his players to maintain focus.”
Archie learned the importance of writing T-H-I-N-K into his own baseball glove from a Hall of Famer.
“When Dad was drafted into the Milwaukee Braves organization, he played with Warren Spahn, who taught him to write ‘T-H-I-N-K’ into his ball glove,” said Chris. “Spahn taught his teammates the psychological force of winning ball games was to ‘THINK’ and make good decisions.”
It’s no wonder Spahn is regarded in the baseball world as a “thinking man’s” pitcher who had a reputation for outwitting batters.
Thankfully, our community has been blessed through the years with so many who’ve taught us the importance of using our brains. Folks like Archie, who died last summer, and my dad, who’s still alive and still doesn’t approve of my overuse of a calculator.
Oh well, I’m going to buy a new one anyway.
As for Dad, recently he told me was going to attend a funeral at a cemetery where the terrain isn’t the best for someone with his 84-year-old mobility.
“Daddy, make sure you take your walking cane,” I lectured him. “You don’t need to fall and break your hip, especially with the hospitals being so full of COVID patients right now.”
“I’ll make it OK,” he replied.
“No,” I argued. “You need to take your cane. THINK!”
