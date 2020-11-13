The scars never leave.
As Horace Geter’s troop walked through the jungle to reach the base of Black Virgin Mountain in Vietnam in 1969, the intense awaiting of another battle loomed. It would not be the first time his troop faced combat. For some, however, it would be their last.
“It was very scary, and we didn’t know what to expect,” said Geter. “We lost eight men in that battle; 40 were wounded and one man was missing in action.”
It was just one of many battles Geter faced after his appointment to the infantry. Once he entered the field, his life would never be the same.
“I didn’t sleep much because we usually fought at night,” said Geter. “There were many nights where I sat in the middle of the jungle in pouring down rain, back-to-back with a member of my troop keeping watch. We were restless, hungry and so delirious. It was either do or die. We called it Hell.”
Throughout those nights, Geter dreamed of returning home to his family in Carrollton. He hoped to return to his love of playing drums in his band. He prayed that he would reunite with his classmates from the 1967 class of Carver High School.
“Every male in my senior class with the exception of one was drafted in 1968,” said Geter. “Our class would never be complete again because our classmate Larry Graves lost his life in the war.”
Geter almost didn’t return when his troop was ambushed and he was wounded by shrapnel. His body was hit in four places and barely an inch above his eyes. He has the scars to prove it.
“My friend Smitty pulled me away from the battle after I was struck and saved my life,” said Geter. “After I was wounded, I returned home. Smitty saved my life and to this day we still talk on the telephone once per month.”
His return home was another war.
“I remember being spit on and called baby killer by people at Hartsfield Airport when I arrived in Atlanta,” said Geter. “It was extremely difficult adjusting to civilian life. I was sick from Agent Orange and the shrapnel wounds. I had enormous guilt from the battles where we killed the enemy from gunfire. I prayed to God daily for forgiveness.”
Geter also entered one-on-one counseling following the war.
“My counselor encouraged me to not go through life always dwelling on the past,” said Geter. “He encouraged me to talk about it. And I do. I continue to this day to seek support from my classmates who still get together regularly and other members of my troop who fought with me in Vietnam.”
But Geter’s scars and memories of war are a never-ending battle.
“I still wake up with nightmares,” said Geter. “And it’s been 51 years. I was a teenager when I entered the war and did my job. However, I still question the war. I question why killing people is the way to solve problems. I question it all.
“I will always continue to seek counseling and surround myself with others for support,” said Geter. “I even occasionally speak to school groups. Young people today play so many violent video games for fun. I know that’s part of being a kid, but there’s nothing fun or glamorous about war.”
The Vietnam War divided our country in so many ways. Those who served didn’t return in ticker-tape parades or accolades.
“Within two months of returning, I went to work for Southwire,” said Geter. “You don’t feel good about war. But despite the pain, the guilt, and the agony I felt, I knew I had to move on. And I did.”
Every day is still a struggle for Geter and thousands of others who recall horrific scenes from combat. There are no words that can take away the pain of those who served. However, we all have the capability to tell our veterans the most important two words in the dictionary.
All we have to say is “Thank you.”
