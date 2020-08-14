Editor’s Note: Columnist Joe Garrett is on sabbatical. This column was originally published Nov. 9, 2014.
He left his teepee.
In 1974, when former West Georgia College basketball coach Roger Kaiser searched for the grand marshal of the annual homecoming parade, he didn’t have to travel far. Nor did Kaiser have to dip into the program’s limited budget to find a big-name celebrity. Instead, he found the necessary resource just a couple of miles away, at BlueWater Ropes on Lovvorn Road.
“Our grand marshal didn’t ask for cash,” said Kaiser. “He wanted to know if I could get him some rope he needed for a project he was working on.”
And that’s how Levi Walker, who for many years was known as Chief Noc-a-Homa, arrived in Carrollton.
“Later that night, I cheered on the West Georgia Braves to a homecoming victory,” said the 72-year old Walker recently from his home in Cleveland, Georgia. “The basketball team set four school records that night and the crowd was fantastic. At one time during the game, the referee asked me to sit down and the crowd booed. I think it fired up the team.”
From 1969 to 1985, Walker played the role of the Atlanta Braves legendary mascot.
“I wasn’t the original Chief Noc-a-Homa,” said Walker. “There was a white guy dressed as Noc-a-Homa and he didn’t know any Native American Indian ways and his outfit was mixed and matched from different tribes from all over the place.
“Any Native American Indian knew that is incorrect, as you are supposed to dress as your tribe is,” continued Walker. “In 1967, I walked into the Atlanta Braves front office dressed in my full regalia and met with Rod Kimble, who was director of operations. I explained to him that you really shouldn’t have a white person playing an Indian. It was an insult to Native Americans in the same way Hollywood used to cast white people and put makeup on their faces to portray black people and Indians. I asked Kimbell, ‘Is an actual Native American not good enough to do the job?’ Two years later, the Braves organization hired me.”
In August 1982, the officials at the old Atlanta Fulton County Stadium decided extra seats were needed for the Atlanta Falcons exhibition games. Furthermore, the Braves were selling out games as they were in the hunt for the National League Western Division pennant. In order to make room for more fans, the officials took down Chief Noc-a-Homa’s teepee in the left-field bleachers.
“After the teepee was removed, the Braves lost four straight games to the San Diego Padres,” said Walker. “I told the Braves officials they needed to put the teepee back. They refused as the Braves continued its losing streak by dropping 19 out of 21 games.
“The teepee removal became national headlines and fans started petitioning for it to be reinstalled,” continued Walker. “It was called ‘The Curse of Noc-a-Homa.’ Finally, the outpouring attention from the fans and media persuaded Ted Turner and the Braves organization to reinstall the teepee.”
It worked. A few weeks later, the Braves won their division and went to the playoffs.
For many kids who grew up in the 1970s and 80s, a visit to Chief Noc-a-Homa’s teepee was the highlight of attending a Braves game. And at least one local resident argues the Chief kept things in order.
“Chief Noc-a-Homa kicked me out of the teepee one night for misbehaving,” said Carrollton resident Greg Schulenburg. “Our coaches, Jimmy Garrett and William Hamrick, carried our Peoples Bank rec league baseball team to a game. Coach Garrett’s nickname was ‘Chief’ and when he found out I was escorted out of Noc-a-Homa’s teepee, he wasn’t happy. It was truly a night to remember as I was disciplined by ‘Chief’ and ‘Chief’ on the same night.”
These days Levi Walker spends most of his time participating in Native American festivals and Pow Wow events doing demonstrations and making arrowheads, shields, and other artifacts. Although it’s been almost 30 years since he danced around the pitcher’s mound before the Braves took the field, he still doesn’t miss a game on television.
“I turn the sound down and call the game myself,” said Walker. “I keep up with all of the player batting averages, home runs, and more.”
He often reflects on his days as Chief Noc-a-Homa.
“I often dream of my time and the good things accomplished while I served as the team mascot,” said Walker. “For years, I averaged 240 days per year visiting schools, hospitals, and children who were struggling with health issues. That was the best part to encourage some of these children going through difficult times and see their smiling faces.
“I also have dreams when I die that my spirit will hover over the old Atlanta Fulton County Stadium site and the Braves team to honor my time as Chief Noc-a-Homa,” Walker continued. “I may no longer serve as Chief Noc-a-Homa, but my spirit is still and will always be there.”
As the Atlanta Braves season collapsed this past September, I wondered if the “Curse of Noc-a-Homa” was back. There’s no doubt the Braves could have used Noc-a-Homa’s teepee and Levi Walker screaming his famous yell, “Ahhhooooo.”
But there’s a time and place, as the old saying goes, for everything. I’m just glad Chief Noc-a-Homa was there for a part of it.
Ahhhoooo!
