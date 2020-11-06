Oops, I did it again.
There are volunteers, and … there are volunteers.
Let me explain. Webster’s Dictionary defines a volunteer as “a person who voluntarily undertakes or expresses a willingness to undertake a service.”
It’s hard for me to say “no” when someone asks me to volunteer. It’s even harder when someone chooses the “volunteering” for you.
“I told Daddy that you would be happy help him chaperone my sister Mary’s 16th birthday party,” my wife Ali told me back in 2004.
“OK,” I replied. “Where are we going?”
“He’s rented a limo and the girls are going to the Britney Spears concert,” she replied.
“That should be interesting,” I said. “I love riding in a limousine.”
“You’re not going to be riding,” she said. “I told Daddy you could drive and y’all will follow the limo.”
Britney Spears?
Between the two of us, my father-in-law Randy Turner and I have quite a collection of concerts we’ve attended through the years. He saw Alice Cooper and Foghat during their prime. I’ve seen everyone from Bob Seger to KISS to Merle Haggard. Through the years, Randy and I have attended many concerts together including Peter Frampton, Billy Joel, John Prine, John Mayer and Paul McCartney.
But Britney Spears?
“Do you think we will see anybody we know at the concert?” I asked Randy as we passed Six Flags on I-20.
“I don’t know,” he replied. “I just hope it’s not as loud as the time we carried Mary to see the boy band Backstreet Boys. Those screaming pre-teen girls were so loud I couldn’t hear the next day.”
When we arrived at Phillips Arena in downtown Atlanta, it was obvious Randy and I stuck out like Barbra Streisand at a Trump rally. The breakdown appeared to be 1,000 teenage girls to every one adult male.
Mary and her friends were so excited. As soon as we entered, they lined up to purchase a concert T-shirt.
“OK girls,” I said. “Are y’all ready to go find our seats?”
“Ours are in Section 211,” said Mary. “I think you and Daddy are two sections away.”
“Two sections away?” I asked. “Are we not sitting with y’all?”
Barely 16 years old, Mary had already figured out how to distance as far away from a parent as possible when she ordered the tickets.
And there we were awaiting the musicians to take the stage — a father-in-law and his son-in-law sitting together looking like they were on a date together at a Britney Spears concert. Suddenly, our biggest nightmare actually came true.
“That looks like Catie Cole walking up the aisle,” Randy said.
When I was a school teacher, Catie was a student of mine. I’ve known her family most of my life and I didn’t know how we could spin our story when she recognized us —
“Oh, my God,” screamed Catie. “Hey Mr. Garrett and Mr. Turner! I didn’t know y’all were Britney Spears fans!”
After we explained we were there to chaperone Mary’s birthday party, I don’t think she believed us. Mary and her friends were nowhere in sight.
Finally, the big moment arrived and Britney appeared on stage dressed in a black catsuit appearing to lip-synch her song “Toxic” while surrounded by a bunch of provocative dancers. We were a long way away from a Loretta Lynn or Tammy Wynette concert.
“Do you want to go to the Varsity when this is over?” I asked Randy.
“Yes,” he replied. “I’ll pick up the tab.”
