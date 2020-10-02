It’s raining.
The meteorologist claims a cold front is on its way following today’s damp weather. As I write these words, September is about to take a final bow while the October morning sky awaits to give us a show unlike any month in the year.
Soon the leaves will turn a spectacular shade of red, orange, yellow, purple and brown before the winter season takes it all away.
Pumpkins will adorn doorsteps before they turn into jack-o-lanterns near month’s end.
By the way—what do you get when you drop a pumpkin?
Duh … squash.
Did I say October? Surely, it’s not already October?
“October was always the least dependable of months … full of ghosts and shadows,” writes novelist Joy Fielding.
I no longer look at pumpkins the same way. The thought of Halloween scares the hell out of me not because of witches, devils and vampires. T.S. Eliot was wrong when he wrote in his famous poem “The Wasteland” that “April is the cruelest month.”
For most of my life, October exhibited the best about living — football games, fantastic outdoor weather, trick-or-treating, the World Series, family birthday parties and an abundance of Snicker bars, Kit Kats, Pixie Sticks and Butterfingers.
And then, 2012 changed the way I view the early fall.
It started by contracting the shingles that thankfully turned into only a mild case. And then, my son Will died five days before he planned to go trick-or-treating as a rock star. My family has now endured as many years without him as we had with him.
Time has a way of healing, although when you lose a child your heart will never be completely full. There are some things that simply can’t be put back together again.
When I close my eyes and think of Will, I know he wouldn’t want his family to lose its love of October. And we’ve continued to move ahead enjoying the best parts of fall from watching the Dawgs on the gridiron to filling trick-or-treat bags with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
Life has a way of kicking us to the ground in only a split second. As humans, we love control, we crave for certainty and we long for a greater force to protect us from harm. In reality, life doesn’t always work that way.
Why is Dracula easy to fool? Because he’s a sucker.
I don’t know what tomorrow brings, but I’m no sucker thinking there’s a guarantee. Perhaps I’ll go for a run or complete a task I’ve titled Honey Do. Heck, I may even leave the razor in the closet and grow a Fu Manchu.
As for today—I think I’ll take a break from life’s tribulations, trials and tolls. It’s time to hug my family a little tighter, devour a Kit Kat and let the following lyrics of a Nat King Cole song fill my soul:
“The falling leaves drift by the window,
“The autumn leaves of red and gold,
“I see your lips, the summer kisses,
“The sun-burned hands I used to hold.
“Since you went away the days grow long,
“And soon I’ll hear old winter’s song,
“But I miss you most of all my darling,
“When autumn leaves start to fall.”
