It’s quiet here.
I’m sitting in the Shiloh cemetery in Burwell this morning drinking coffee at my son Will’s grave. For most folks, I suppose, setting up a folding chair in a graveyard is quite morbid.
For me, however, it’s peaceful, it’s a place to reflect on precious memories and it’s a reminder of where we’re all eventually heading on this side of the eternity fence.
As Willie Nelson once said, “Live every day like it’s your last and one day you’ll be right.”
Today is the 5th of July. It’s the day Will and I would drive to Six Flags and ride roller coasters until it was so hot even the log ride couldn’t cool us.
We should be there again today, but ….
I look around at the tombstones and see the names of people I remember. My mother is buried up the hill. My father-in-law was laid to rest at the foot of Will’s grave. My wife’s great-grandparents are buried about 100 yards away. And my grandparents are here, too.
“This is where I’ll be buried one day,” my grandfather Leonas Garrett once told me as he drove his Chevy Impala through the grounds.
“Why do you want to be buried here, Granddaddy?” I asked.
“Because it’s under a shade tree,” he laughed. “I want to stay cool.”
It’s been a while since I’ve been here to sit. I don’t know if it’s the pandemic, the heartbreaking losses in my family last year or what. Moreover, I haven’t felt the urge to visit as often because, after time, one realizes while staring at a name chiseled in stone—our loved ones really aren’t there.
As I’m presently in the prime years of middle age, I’ve been thinking a lot about the stuff that really matters. In our culture, a high premium is placed on success, achievement and performance. It’s easy to be controlled by these traits, but life is so much more.
I don’t know what tomorrow brings or for that matter what an hour from now delivers. Hopefully, today will bring a little ray of sunshine as I depart this place and rejoin the living.
So before I leave, I’ll say a prayer sent to me by a friend who found it in a newspaper clipping tucked inside one of his grandmother’s old books titled “Just Being Happy,” published in 1913.
Enjoy. And, Lord willing, see you back here in this same space next week:
“Lord, Thou knows I am growing older;
“Keep me from becoming talkative and possessed with the idea that I must express myself on every subject;
“Release me from the cravings to straighten out everyone’s affairs;
“Keep me from the recital of endless detail. Give me wings to get to the point;
“Seal my lips when I am inclined to tell of my aches and pains. They are increasing with the years and my love to speak of them grows sweeter as time goes by;
“Teach me the glorious lesson that occasionally I may be wrong. Make me thoughtful but not nosy — helpful but not bossy;
“With the vast store of wisdom and experience it does seem a pity not to use it all;
“But thou knowest, Lord, that I want a few friends at the end.”
Amen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.