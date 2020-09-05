Editor’s note: For the past several weeks, columnist Joe Garrett has been on sabbatical. His column resumes this week.
It’s the end of the world as we know it—and I’m not feeling so fine.
“Are you OK?” my friend asked me.
“Oh, I guess so,” I answered. “I still feel like I’m living in an episode of the Twilight Zone. I wear a mask everywhere I go. Murder bees will soon arrive. UFOs are on the rise. President Trump said recently the 1917 Spanish Flu probably ended World War II. And on top of those things—I actually raced a cow on my bicycle along Bowdon Tyus Road this morning and my legs are sore. Things haven’t been the same since the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor.”
“The Germans?” she inquired looking puzzled.
“Never mind,” I responded. “I was on a roll.”
“Well, I noticed you stopped writing your column,” she said.
“I actually took a writing sabbatical, but I’ll be back soon,” I replied. “My muse needed a much-needed break and after sending in a column every week for the last eight years; I couldn’t think of anything else to write.”
“That’s good to know because I’m tired of reading your repeats,” she said. “I’ve read them all before.”
Since my last column, I had been hoping to come back with an incredible story or two about a grand adventure—something like scaling the Matterhorn in Switzerland, running with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, or even a romantic story of sipping a Burgundy red with my wife outside a cafe along the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Instead, the only beach I saw this summer was Tanner’s in Mt. Zion, and the only mountains I climbed were Blackjack near Ephesus and High Point bordering the Georgia-Alabama state line on the outskirts of Bowdon. And I experienced them both on two wheels.
As of press time, I have cycled 1,173 miles during my writing sabbatical throughout Carroll, Haralson, Heard and Cleburne counties. That’s about the same distance driving from Maple Street to Fenway Park in Boston. I tell you this because as some wise man once said, “If you don’t toot your horn, someone will be happy to use it as a spittoon.”
The rural roads of west Georgia are some of our greatest assets. I’ve lived here most of my life and the natural beauty along the rolling hills and farmlands is a sight to behold. It never fails anytime I’m in Atlanta and stop at a bicycle shop, the staff members always say the same thing—
“You live in Carroll County?” they say. “We’re jealous. You have the best place to ride a bicycle in the Southeast.”
Our landscape looks a lot different traveling at 14 miles per hour.
The COVID crisis has taken a toll on our overall well-being beyond its physical threat. Sometimes we need to turn off the noise and get outside.
You may not have a bicycle but hopefully, you have access to a car. I encourage you to take a slow Sunday drive through the local countryside. Roll the windows down and feel the breeze. And when you pass a chicken house, make sure you quickly roll the windows up.
And if you see me on two wheels—slow down, wave and go around safely.
Who knows? You may get lucky and see me racing another cow in Tyus.
I’ll take that over running with the bulls in Spain any day.
