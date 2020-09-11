It was one of the greatest theological questions posed.
Following the breakdown of the holy rollers Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, the great songwriter Ray Stevens asked — “Would Jesus wear a Rolex on his television show?”
For a stretch of time, the moral hierarchy of the God Squad began to fall one-by-one.
The gay-bashing Ted Haggard was eventually caught with a male prostitute. Jimmy Swaggart fell in grace due to his love for hanging out with a lady of the night in a cheap New Orleans motel room. Fred Phelps liked a good fist-fight and was banned from the U.K. Doug Phillips of Visit Forum Ministries preached so heavily of the importance of wives submitting to their husbands that he also believed his children’s nanny should do the same to him. And Tammy Faye eventually left Jim after his affair with the church secretary.
Here we are again — as if this year couldn’t get any stranger — poolside at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami with the Falwells. Jerry, Jr., son of Jerry, Sr. and president of Liberty University, and his wife Becki were looking for a swinging good time when they met the handsome pool boy Giancarlo Granda.
According to Granda, Junior and Becki invited him to their hotel room and ... yada ... yada ... yada eventually went into a joint business venture together. That didn’t end well for Granda. And it didn’t end well for Becki Falwell.
This scandal is starting to look like the sequel to the 1987 classic film “Fatal Attraction.”
Junior, on the other hand, can now fade away into retirement with his $10.5 million settlement from Liberty University. It’s good to be the king.
As another Junior, the one and only Hank Willams, sings, “There are some preachers on TV with a suit, a tie, and a vest. They want you to give your money to the Lord but they give you their address.”
“Who do you think is more likely to sell Jesus for 30 pieces of silver—the Falwells from Lynchburg or the Carter family from Plains, Georgia?” my friend Brother Parnell Hughes asked me this week.
“It’s best we not go down that rabbit hole,” I replied.
Junior’s big payout reminds me of the story the late Lewis Grizzard used to tell about Jerry Falwell, Sr. running into Jimmy Swaggart in an airport one day and chatting about money.
"How, Brother Falwell," began Brother Swaggart, "do you decide what part of the money you get from your believers each week goes to the Lord and how much you keep for yourself?"
"Simple," Brother Falwell said. "Each week I take all the money my flock has sent in and put it into a large cardboard box. Then, I go into my office where I have a line drawn on the floor. I throw all the money up into the air and what falls to the left of the line I give to the Lord. What falls on the right I keep."
"Very good," said Brother Swaggart. "I have a similar system of deciding how much I give the Lord and how much I keep. I also go into my office with all the money, and I also throw it up into the air and whatever the Lord catches he can keep."
Life is hard folks. We’re all human beings and we fall from time to time.
I have no clue what it would be like for Jesus if he walked the earth right now. Jerry, Jr., however, seems to know.
“I think Jesus said, ‘Let him who is without sin cast the first stone,’” Falwell, Jr. said in a 2016 interview with reporter Erin Burnett. “He forgave the thief on the cross. He forgave the adulterers. He did not forgive the establishment elites. Those are the ones he said ‘were a generation of vipers, hypocrites.’ They were the ones he came down hardest on. The religious elite of his day. And I think that’s what we need to understand.”
I couldn’t have said it any better myself.
