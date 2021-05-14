It’s going to sound different next time.
Instead of giving a 30-second elevator response that sounds like I’m an ambassador for the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, I’m going to be ready when someone who’s not familiar with our town asks, “Why do you choose to live in a small town like Carrollton?”
The answer is simply, “Because of folks like Edna Allen.”
Perhaps the conversation proceeds as following:
“Who is she?” the person will ask. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard of her?”
“You probably wouldn’t unless you were on the professional horse shoe tossing circuit,” I’ll reply. “But if you live in a small town in America, you will know her. Every town has an Edna. Fortunately, I live in a place that has many people with giving hearts like Edna walking the streets.”
“I don’t understand?” he’ll inquire.
“You see, people like Edna are everywhere in the community,” I’ll answer. “If you go to the grocery store, you will run into her. If you go eat anywhere in town, she’s probably there, too. If you’re in the hospital, she’ll show up in your room for a visit. She probably hasn’t missed a funeral visitation in 50 years.”
“I still don’t understand,” he will counter with an eyebrow raised.
“If you don’t, then I would encourage you to read Dale Carnegie’s 1936 classic book ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People,’ ” I’ll respond. “Edna checks the boxes in all of the categories.”
And she always did.
Carnegie mapped out six ways in his best-selling book that’s been taught in schools, corporations, churches and more of how to increase your chances of making friends:
His first rule: “Become genuinely interested in other people.”
Edna always greeted others with a hug and made you feel like she hadn’t seen you in 10 years even though you ran into her at the gas station two days ago.
Carnegie’s second rule: “Smile.”
I never saw Edna without a smile on her face every time she greeted me. Even in the toughest of times, her grin had a way of making one feel things are going to get better.
Rule number three: “Remember that a person’s name is to that person the sweetest and most important sound in any language.”
I’m not sure how, but she also knew every name of all of my relatives, friends and although I can’t confirm ... it’s highly likely she knew the name of my dog.
Carnegie’s fourth rule: “Be a good listener. Encourage others to talk about themselves.”
Edna always asked how everyone in your family was doing, how you were doing, inquire about your dad’s rattlesnake beans and whether or not the deer ate his corn in his garden. And for that matter, she would even go so far as to ask what you ate for lunch.
“I hope you had some good tomatoes on your plate,” she would say with the deepest sincerity.
Rule number five: “Talk in terms of other people’s interest.”
I don’t know if this qualifies, but it’s a good story. When I was a senior at Carrollton High School, Edna was the attendance office administrator. I can remember one time when a few of us decided to skip school during lunch and go pick up something to eat. Edna caught us leaving.
“Shhh,” she whispered to us as she held her index finger to her nose. “Are y’all going to Big Chic?”
“Yes, ma’am,” we replied. “OK. I won’t say anything — just don’t let Coach Grisham catch you. Be careful and drive safely. I sure wish I could go with y’all.”
Carnegie’s final rule: “Make the other person feel important — and do it sincerely.”
Once again, that’s a no brainer — check the box here, too.
Last week, Edna died. At her ceremony, it was stated in the eulogy, “I’ve heard it said before that people preach their own funeral. Well, Edna definitely preached her own before today.”
She sure did. Maybe that’s why her spirit will never leave us. Whenever we’re lost, lonely and in need of a friend, she left us with a compass:
All we have to do is love like Edna.
